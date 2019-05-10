LiveXLive Partners With STIRR To Stream The Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, and STIRR, a free, ad-supported streaming service owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), today announced a partnership to bring electronic dance music (EDM) fans, live, ad-free streaming access to Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas, one of the largest music festivals in the world. Four distinct channels across STIRR will deliver live continuous performances and exclusive behind-the-scenes content to audiences nationwide.

Created, produced, and promoted by Insomniac Events, EDC Las Vegas is the world's premiere dance music festival, drawing more than 450,000 attendees over three days. The festival this year features 240 artists, including international EDM superstars Tiësto, Deadmau5, and David Guetta. LiveXLive is Insomniac's exclusive livestreaming partner.

"For music fans in Las Vegas who can't be at the festival in person, our partnership with STIRR provides a fantastic opportunity to experience one of the best events in the world live, as it happens," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "For brands, it's a powerful opportunity to connect directly with a local community as well as a global audience."

The STIRR livestreams will start at 6:45 p.m. PDT on Friday, May 17, with LiveXLive's Channel 1 featuring performances on the main stage, including the festival's opening ceremony, hosted this year by Bill Nye. Additionally, the Las Vegas STIRR CITY channel will feature interviews, behind-the-scenes exclusives, and other original content from LiveXLive's on-site studio activation, LiveZone and Sinclair's local TV stations will have expanded coverage of the event.

Fans interested in tuning in to STIRR to view live performances throughout the three-day event need only to download the free STIRR app, available on RokuTV, AppleTV, and FireTV, as well as on iOS and Android devices. In addition, STIRR can be accessed on the web at: www.STIRR.com .

"STIRR's ability to amplify major live local events within their market and bring them to the national stage made this an ideal partnership for our platform," said Adam Ware, General Manager of STIRR. "STIRR's mission is to deliver live local news, sports and major events to OTT viewers across the country. By delivering a music festival in a live, multi-linear format, STIRR is setting a precedent that we believe will become standard practice within the industry."

For the full festival lineup, visit lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com .

About STIRR

STIRR is a free ad supported streaming service featuring a mix of live local news, TV shows, movies, sports and lifestyle programming. Each week, STIRR delivers more than 2,400 hours of live, local news, in addition to more than 30 live, linear channels. The STIRR app is available on Roku TV, Fire TV, Apple TV as well as iOS and Android device or at www.STIRR.com . Based in Santa Monica, CA STIRR is a first of its kind OTT service created owned and operating by Sinclair Broadcasting Group.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is one of the largest and most diversified television broadcasting companies in the country. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 191 television stations in 89 markets. Sinclair is a leading local news provider in the country and is dedicated to impactful journalism with a local focus. The Company has multiple national networks, live local sports production, as well as stations affiliated with all the major networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple-platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. ( LIVX ) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on music. The Company operates LiveXLive Powered by Slacker, one of the industry's leading music streaming platforms; and also produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA.For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive

About Insomniac

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Throughout its 25-year history, Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 5 million attendees across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the largest multi-day music festival in North America and attracts more than 400,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com , Facebook and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, ability to attract and retain users, ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's and Slacker's growth strategy, including relating to their technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 29, 2018, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on February 13, 2019, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

