LiveXLive Partners With UNITE To Live Stream 24-Hour Global Event "The Call To Unite" Featuring Over 100 Spiritual & Wellness Leaders And Celebrities

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive" or the "Company"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that it has partnered with UNITE as a live streaming partner for the 24-hour global event, " The Call to Unite ", starting Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m PT. LiveXLive will simulcast the special event across its platform and its OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs, desktop and mobile/tablet. Viewers can tune into the event, chat and mash by visiting the LiveXLive Events Page .

Featuring over 100 global leaders in wellness & spirituality and celebrities Common, Deepak Chopra, Eckhart Tolle, Jay Shetty, Maria Shriver, Oprah, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Quincy Jones, and more, the event invites people across the world to stand in solidarity with those experiencing pain, fear, loneliness, and grief as a symbol of hope and our shared humanity. Throughout the event, global leaders will join citizens of the world in sharing practices, prayers, songs, and reflections. The event will also feature performances from fine arts entertainers like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre and the African Children's Choir.

"While our core business is focused on artists and the music-industry, our platform has become an essential streaming partner for live streamed events in other categories," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "It's a testament to the infrastructure we have built over the last few years and we're excited to support 'The Call to Unite' as it brings spiritual and wellness leaders and celebrities together to unify an isolated world and combat loneliness."

LiveXLive has become a must-have partner for large scale streaming events -- like Global Citizen and WHO's "One World: Together At Home" and iHeartMedia's recent special with Elvis Duran -- alongside Google's YouTube, Amazon's Twitch and Prime Video, Facebook and Apple TV.

'The Call to Unite' is the second non-music streaming event that has partnered with LiveXLive. On April 4, 2020, LiveXLive supported the Comedy Gives Back "LAUGH AID" show, which streamed are the biggest thing you try 8 hours of comedy routines from Adam Sandler, Jim Gaffigan, Ken Jeong, Iliza Shlesinger, Patton Oswalt and Whitney Cummings to deliver " much needed relief to a distressed nation " and raise funds for comedians negatively impacted by COVID-19.

'The Call to Unite' will call on viewers to donate to its service partners, GiveDirectly and Points of Light, in support of families and communities that need it most.

LiveXLive has already streamed over 210 artists in the first two quarters of 2020 as compared to a total 300 artists total in the 2019 calendar year. It's inaugural Music Lives 48-hour nonstop global music festival garnered 50 million livestreams with an average of 200K concurrents and 3.6 billion video views for #musiclives on TikTok.

LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, via a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com .

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue, the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers, the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications, management's relationships with industry stakeholders, changes in economic conditions, competition, and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

