LiveXLive President Dermot McCormack Recognized As A "Maestro" On Pollstar's "Impact 50" Annual Power List

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, has been recognized by leading industry music publication Pollstar as part of its Second Annual "Impact 50" power list.

Pollstar's "Impact 50" list honors the executives who are most impacting the live entertainment industry in innovation, leadership, artist development, fan engagement, altruism, social awareness, and commitment to excellence.

"I can't think of an executive who deserves this more than Dermot," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "He's a charming and disarming force when it comes to business. His passion for music, culture, artists and bringing goodness into the world is what has motivated this team to push the boundaries of what we thought was even possible going into Covid. We're proud to congratulate him on this honor!"

Dermot is recognized in the "Maestros" category of executives who take a "concept or vision and turn it into a brilliant show or event." Dermot oversaw and led LiveXLive's history-making live stream festival -- Music Lives. The event, which aired in April 2020, brought together over 100 artists from all genres, and all parts of the world, for 48-hours of performances to benefit MusiCares. The event was the first to be fully-produced in-house by LiveXLive - from talent booking to production and marketing, Music Lives garnered over 5 billion video views on TikTok and 50 million live stream views.

"Clearly, live streaming is important, and I think COVID has sped up its adoption," McCormack said in the Pollstar profile. "Fans love live music and they often don't have the opportunity or ability to attend concert venues. Through our streaming platform, we are delivering live performances of their favorite artists and bands."

McCormack joins peers from Live Nation, AEG Presents, WME, UTA, Ticketmaster, Insomniac and Live From Out There, who are also recognized on Pollstar's Impact 50 list for 2020.

McCormack joined LiveXLive as its president in early 2019 fiscal year. An entrepreneur and leader with tenure at Viacom and AOL, McCormack's leadership, along with the LiveXLive executive team, has led LiveXLive to its most successful quarters, at a time when most businesses are struggling. LiveXLive has live streamed over 1200 artists so far in calendar 2020.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisitions and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC.

