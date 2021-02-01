LiveXLive "The Snubbys" A LiveXLive Franchise Hosted By Comedian Roast-Master Jeff Ross Garnered Over 1.3 Million Global Livestream Views And Honored Those Who Were Deserving But Are Not Receiving In Music Awards Season

The success of the event will lead LiveXLive to expand the franchise, focusing on other seasonal award shows including The Golden Globes and The Academy Awards ®. Dates of these shows will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Inaugural Snubbys was hosted by comedian and roast-master extraordinaire Jeff Ross whose comedy bits were sublime and on the mark. The show celebrated awesome artists who through the year deserved meaningful recognition for their popular and critical successes in the music business but for reasons we don't understand were snubbed!

Created to right the numerous pop culture wrongs, 'The Snubbys' was a tongue in cheek approach, in classic Jeff Ross style.

"We all know the feeling of being forgotten or overlooked. Well musical superstars have feelings too and LiveXLive's "The Snubbys" gives them a pat on the back while simultaneously providing some much needed laughs for the fans. Like a summer camp for rock stars, we are giving away participation trophies," stated Jeff Ross, Comedian and "Roastmaster General".

"Being snubbed in the entertainment industry comes with the territory" stated LiveXLive's President, Dermot McCormack "Launching 'The Snubbys' as we head into Awards Season was a way to be self deprecating, have some fun and recognize some folks who we felt were truly deserving."

And The Weeknd himself got in on the fun with a retweet to Jeff Ross stating: "getting roasted by the 'roastmaster general' himself. Huge honor!"

One of the most talked-about artists to be snubbed, The Weeknd's snub shook the world as his song "Blinding Lights" has remained inescapable. Ross paid tribute in the best possible way, wearing a red suit jacket, all black ensemble, with bruises and bandages all over his face in homage to The Weeknd's album AFTER HOURS.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber couldn't avoid Jeff's gaze , with the comedian noting Selena's lack of nominations and pointing fun at Bieber's lack of R&B attention: "It's weird since R&B has been traditionally known for its white, Canadian pop singers!"

Jeff also gave Bad Bunny some major attention , considering his album YHLQMDLG was streamed over 8 billion times worldwide. Only getting nominated for Latin categories, Bad Bunny is shown serious love by the Roast-Master.

And of course, in typical Jeff Ross fashion, he performed a song dedicated to the art of snubbitry, reminding us that it's okay to try our best and still come up short.

The full show can be viewed here: The Snubbys

The LiveXLive platform offers livestream concerts, festivals, music news, docu-reality series and interviews as well as on-demand audio and audio playlists and vodcasts/podcasts. In 2020, LiveXLive's library has garnered over 118 million views worldwide. LiveXLive has powered global pay-per-view and livestream hits with some of the world's most renowned talent, including Pitbull, Monsta X, Darius Rucker, Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Darius Rucker, Hot Chelle Rae, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, and Champagne Drip.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

