LiveXLive To Livestream Insomniac's "Escape: Psycho Circus," The Largest Halloween Music Festival In North America

A Halloween tradition since 2011, Escape 2017 drew an audience of 125,000 music fans. With four stages—Slaughterhouse, Ghouls' Graveyard, Chopping Block, and Cannibal's Tea Party—Escape: Psycho Circus is celebrated for both its musical lineup and over-the-top dedication to frightening festival attendees with nightmarish on-site experiences such as the Asylum, 32,000 square feet of movie-quality set designs and special effects that features 30 distinct environments inhabited by more than 120 costumed performers.

Bringing the best seat in the house to music fans worldwide who can't attend the festival in person, LiveXLive will livestream performances and original content throughout the multi-day festival. The livestream can be accessed at www.livexlive.com/live-events/festival/escape-psycho-circus and through the LiveXLive mobile and OTT apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV. The stream will also appear on YouTube, LiveXLive's Twitch channel, and other social platforms. An audio stream will be available on LiveXLive's Slacker radio platform at www.slacker.com. The start time and livestream lineup will be announced on www.livexlive.com and LiveXLive's social handles and apps.

LiveXLive plans to stream more than 27 music festivals and concerts across the globe featuring over 350 hours of live content during its 2019 fiscal year. Escape: Pyscho Circus will be, by far, the scariest.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, one of the industry's leading live music streaming platforms; Slacker Radio, a streaming music pioneer; and produces original music-related content. LiveXLive is the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, Hangout Music Festival, and many more. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. Through its owned and operated Internet radio service, Slacker Radio ( www.slacker.com ), LiveXLive delivers its users access to millions of songs and hundreds of expert-curated stations. The Company also operates a social influencer network, LiveXLive Influencers. The Company is headquartered in West Hollywood, CA. For more information, visit us at www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @livexlive.

About Insomniac Events

Insomniac produces some of the most innovative, immersive music festivals and events in the world. Enhanced by state-of-the-art lighting, pyrotechnics and sound design, large-scale art installations, theatrical performers and next-generation special effects, these events captivate the senses and inspire a unique level of fan interaction. The quality of the experience is the company's top priority.

Throughout its 25-year history, Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 festivals, concerts and club nights for nearly 5 million attendees across the globe. Insomniac's events are held across the globe. The company's premier annual event, Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, is the largest multi-day music festival in North America, and attracts more than 400,000 fans over three days.

The company was founded by Pasquale Rotella and has been based in Los Angeles since it was formed in 1993. In 2013, Insomniac entered into a partnership with global entertainment company Live Nation.

Keep up with Insomniac announcements and news on Insomniac.com, Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

