LiveXLive To Stream Pay-Per-View Live From Out There and Righteous Babe's 'Prison Music Project Sessions: Long Time Gone Album Release' Concert

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, today announced it will live stream the upcoming pay-per-view event "The Prison Music Project Sessions: Long Time Gone Album Release" presented by Live From Out There and Righteous Babe.

Featuring Ani DiFranco, Zoe Boekbinder, Terence Higgins, free feral, Launa Reed and more the event goes live on June 12 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET. The broadcast will also include call-ins from incarcerated poets Spoon Jackson and Samual Brown and documentary footage of Alex Batriz, Abraham Banks, and Greg Gadlin.

The event marks the first one-off event from Live From Out There after the conclusion of the second season of its Pay-Per-View (PPV) Summer Concert Series. "The Prison Music Project Sessions: Long Time Gone Album Release" is LiveXLive's 57th individual artist pay-per-view event in the last two months aimed at supporting artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill.

"The Prison Music Project Sessions bring attention to the talent embedded in the prison system and speaks to a world of second chances," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "We've wanted LiveXLive to be a platform for artists, emerging and established and this pairing between Ani DiFranco and current or formerly incarcerated writers match that mission perfectly. Pay-Per-View as a format delivers a real opportunity for these artists and LiveXLive to generate revenue and support great causes."

Ten years in the making, the album Long Time Gone was recorded by the non-profit artist collective known as The Prison Music Project, a collaboration between free artists and incarcerated or formerly incarcerated writers. All profits of the album sales will go to the Southern Center for Human Rights , an organization that strives for equality, dignity, and justice for people impacted by the criminal legal system and fights for a world free from mass incarceration, the death penalty, the criminalization of poverty, and racial injustice.

Tickets are available today at PrisonMusicProject.com and at LivexLive . The full album was released by Righteous Babe Records with lead single and title track "Long Time Gone" out now, available HERE .

Profits from the concert will benefit Sister Hearts Re-Entry Program and The Center for Life Without Parole Studies . Sister Hearts Re-Entry Program provides ex-offenders with a safe environment to heal, achieve goals, and reintegrate into society through personal development courses, transportation, driver's license support and other integral resources. The Center for Life Without Parole Studies aims to eliminate life without parole sentences and sentences that exceed the human lifespan while helping California prisoners with low-cost and pro-bono legal services.

From June 1-12, fans can also tune in for free to Righteous Babe Radio for Prison Prism: Refracting Out from the Prison Music Project, a radio festival dedicated to discussions about our criminal justice system. Concentrated programming will look at the history of American prisons through the cultural lens of Woody Guthrie and Alan Lomax and the modern-day realities of mass incarceration during COVID-19 era through the lens of a Bernie Sanders-led town hall entitled Incarceration in Crisis. We will hear from public figures such as Angela Davis and Howard Zehr about their experiences with the alternative methodology known as Restorative Justice. The Prison Prism will also provide a platform for organizations that sponsor arts and education programs in prisons today, the very kind of organization that made this record, this radio festival, and this virtual concert possible.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary, comedy and wellness. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities since the COVID pandemic including: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, and Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

PRISON MUSIC PROJECT

In 2010, folk-singer and songwriter Zoe Boekbinder (they/them) visited New Folsom Prison for the first time. What they thought would be one interesting day turned into a decade-long collaborative project. Boekbinder visited the prison often over the next five years; performing and teaching music workshops quickly turned into the beginnings of collaborations with writers and musicians who were incarcerated within New Folsom's walls. This was the seed for the Prison Music Project and the culminating album, Long Time Gone, produced by Ani DiFranco.

ANI DIFRANCO

Widely considered a feminist icon, Grammy winner Ani DiFranco (she/her) is the mother of the DIY movement, being one of the first artists to create her own record label, Righteous Babe Records, in 1990. While she has been known as the "Little Folksinger," her music has embraced punk, funk, hip hop, jazz, soul, electronica and even more distant sounds. Her collaborators have included everyone from Utah Phillips to legendary R&B saxophonist Maceo Parker to Prince. She has shared stages with Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Seeger, Kris Kristofferson, Greg Brown, Billy Bragg, Michael Franti, Chuck D., and many more. Her most recent studio album Binary was released in June 2017 on Righteous Babe Records. Her memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream was released in May 2019, and DiFranco released a No Walls Mixtape alongside the book, offering a new take on songs related to the memoir. Most recently, Ani launched Righteous Babe Radio, a non-profit radio station curated to connect music, art, and activism.

LIVE FROM OUT THERE

For over two months, Live From Out There has been providing a wide variety of content streaming to the comfort of people's homes while raising money for the greater music community. Rolling Stone , Billboard , Variety , Pollstar and Celebrity Access found the shows to be noteworthy. The platform has generated over $600K. For more information on all Live From Out There events and ticketing, visit livefromoutthere.com .

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1000 events in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate the proposed acquisition of PodcastOne and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed acquisition will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact:

Factory PR

212.941.9934

[email protected]

LiveXLive IR Contact:

310.529.2500

[email protected]

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.livexlive.com

