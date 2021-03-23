LiveXLive's Annual Global Streaming Music Festival Music Lives 2021 Adds World Renown Talent To Its Lineup; More Than 120 Artists And 72 Hours Of Non-Stop Music And The First NFT Music Festival Poster March 26-28, 2021

Expanding to over 72 hours of non-stop music, the festival is adding more than 20 new artists and more each day to the lineup for a total of over 120 artists from some of today's biggest acts and rising talent. (see below for artists).

LiveXLive will also be celebrating Women's History month in partnership with HardRock with a curated block of emerging female performances live from the Hard Rock Cafe, Nashville Tennessee. Artists include Emily Weisband, Lauren Weintraub & Grace Gibson.

Music Lives is a multi-artist virtual festival, the first of its kind created during the COVID-19 pandemic and is benefitting MusiCares® , the leading music charity, that acts as a safety net for those in the music industry.

"We couldn't be more excited to be part of LiveXLive's second annual Music Lives 2021 festival. Connecting with fans from all over the world has always been our favorite part of what we do, and sharing the virtual stage with these very talented artists makes this festival even more special," stated Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Austin Porter, Nick Mara, and Zion Kuwonu, from PRETTYMUCH, American-Canadian pop and R&B boy band."

"The first Music Lives was in many ways a ground breaker and first of its kind. MUSIC LIVES 2021 continues that tradition with a stellar lineup including Davido, Zac Brown Band, G Herbo, Lil TJay, Jake Owen and over 120 artists. This year we have had so many requests from fans and artists we have extended the festival to 72 hours!! We are also making history becoming the first ever festival to create and distribute a festival poster available through NFTs. The entire event was created for the superfans and we look forward to offering some of the best music in the world with an exceptional lineup of cross-genre global artists, big and small. This year's festival will continue to unify and celebrate the universal language of music," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

The festival focuses on performances by major platinum artists to emerging talent - all on the same bill for the ultimate festival experience.

The 2021 festival will be shot across the globe from various locations, including artists' homes, studios and venues. Specialty merchandise, first ever NFT festival poster and commemorative items will be available to fans through LiveXLive's brand Custom Personalized Solutions. Items will include everything from shirts to hoodies and additional collectibles.

Last year, LiveXLive's 'Music Lives' festival earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances, brought together notable musicians spanning multiple genres, including Anitta, Big Gigantic (DJ Set), Elephante, Swae Lee, Two Feet, Trippie Redd and more. J Balvin curated and hosted the Music Lives 'Pa La Cultura' block which featured Arcángel, DJ Pope, Manuel Medrano and some of the best Latino artists on the planet. The record breaking festival put emerging artists center stage, including Cici Cava, Matoma, MIYAVI, Nik West, The Green and Toni Cornell allowing fans to enjoy established artists they know and love, as well discover their next favorite obsession while raising money for the non-profit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

ABOUT MUSICARES

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, the hip hop or rock n roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and artists represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at www.monsterenergy.com.

