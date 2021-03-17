LiveXLive's Annual Global Streaming Music Festival Music Lives 2021 Returns With Over 100 Artists And Over 50 Hours Of Non-Stop Music On March 26-27, 2021

Music Lives is a multi-artist virtual festival, the first of its kind created during the COVID pandemic, returns for its 2nd annual iteration benefitting MusiCares® , the leading music charity, that acts as a safety net for music people. With performances by major platinum artists to emerging amazing talent - all on the same bill for the ultimate festival experience. Performances include: Davido , John Mayer , Lil Tjay , Nelly , Pitbull , PRETTYMUCH , Wiz Khalifa , YBN Nahmir , and additional performers and a multitude of celebrity guests are being added daily. Winners from LiveXLive's newest original show, Self Made - a global online artists' discovery show, will be part of the lineup.

"We couldn't be more excited to be part of LiveXLive's second annual Music Lives 2021 festival. Connecting with fans from all over the world has always been our favorite part of what we do and sharing the virtual stage with these very talented artists makes this festival even more special," stated Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Austin Porter, Nick Mara, and Zion Kuwonu, from PRETTYMUCH, American-Canadian pop and R&B boy band.

"We are truly excited to be bringing back MUSIC LIVES, a unique and record setting global music event that will incorporate the discovery of new artists along with fan favorites for an extraordinary two day lineup of music, behind the scenes access, and most importantly... FUN," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.

Additional artists participating include: 7ru7h , Aaron Taos , Araya , Bear and a Banjo , Betta Lemme , Betty Who , CANNONS , Carlie Hanson , Charlotte Sands , Chase Cohl , Chloe Caroline , Chris Bandi , Cici , Cotis , Danielle Juhre , Dirtyxan , DJ Rosegold , Dodie , DOUBLECAMP , Dylan Dunlap , Elle Winter , Emilia Ali , Eva Under Fire , Ferris & Sylvester , Francis Karel , Grace Gibson , Hand Made House, Jackson Lundy , Jake Miller , Jake Wesley Rogers , Jillian Rossi , Jordy , Juice , Kara Marni , Lev Freedman , lovelytheband , Magdalena Bay , Mandy Harvey, Marc E Bassy , Marlo the Barbarian , MarthaGunn , Maty Noyes , Megan Wyler, Melt , Not The Main Characters , Paravi Das , PUBLIC , Savannah Sgro , Scarlett Burke , Tyler Posey + phem , Wolf , Wooze , Young Bari , Younger Hunger, and Zach Hood + more tba.

The 2021 festival will be shot across the globe from various locations, including artists' homes, studios and venues. Specialty merchandise, first ever NFT festival poster and commemorative items will be available to fans through LiveXLive's brand Custom Personalized Solutions. Items will include everything from shirts to hoodies and additional collectibles.

Last year, LiveXLive's 'Music Lives' festival earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances, brought together notable musicians spanning multiple genres, including Anitta, Big Gigantic (DJ Set), Elephante, Swae Lee, Two Feet, Trippie Redd and more. J Balvin curated and hosted the Music Lives 'Pa La Cultura' block which featured Arcángel, DJ Pope, Manuel Medrano and some of the best Latino artists on the planet. The record-breaking festival put emerging artists center stage, including Cici Cava, Matoma, MIYAVI, Nik West, The Green and Toni Cornell allowing fans to enjoy established artists they know and love, as well discover their next favorite obsession while raising money for the non-profit MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

About LiveXLive Media Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

ABOUT MUSICARES

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts. For more information please visit: www.musicares.org .

