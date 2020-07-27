LiveXLive's "Music Lives ON" Weekly Festival Announces Upcoming Lineup Including Jeremih And Swae Lee

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX ) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that it has extended its "Music Lives ON" weekly festival from its original 8-week run to over 17 weeks. Jeremih, Swae Lee, Swae Lee, Bryce Vine, Jelani Aryeh, somegirlnamedanna, Almost Monday, Anabel Englund + more to be announced are among the artists confirmed to perform in the coming weeks.

Launched as an encore to "Music Lives", LiveXLive's wildly successful inaugural 48-hour live stream music festival, "Music Lives ON" is a shortened version of the event that has been airing weekly as a three-hour block on Fridays since May 1, 2020. Sponsorships from brands including Chipotle, Mike's Hard Lemonade and White Claw Hard Seltzer have attributed to the success of the Music Lives ON franchise and led to the 9 week extension.

"Our franchises like "Music Lives" and "Music Lives ON" have been received extremely well by both artists and their fans, which adds significant value to the brands who want to integrate into those franchises," said Robert Ellin, CEO and Chairman of LiveXLive. "This was our first run at a weekly live streamed festival series programmed and produced entirely in house and we are very pleased with the response."

Since launching in May 2020, LiveXLive's "Music Lives ON" franchise festival series has live streamed over 60 artists reaching over 155 million fans on social media and generating over 6 million views. Weekly viewership continues to climb showing a growth in brand awareness and interest in this growing franchise. Brand integrations have included artist partnerships, product placement, sponsor billboards, verbal brand mentions, and thematic integrations in the festival's content. LiveXLive has also integrated interviews with its flagship music news and commentary series, LiveZone , into the weekly program.

"We're thinking holistically about our programming initiatives across divisions to market, promote and recirculate content," added Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "By doing this, we are driving up the value of our content, extending the life cycle of our programming, and creating more advertising inventory across our platform."

LiveXLive also recently produced and live streamed over 20 performances for Spring Awakening Music Festival, sponsored by Corona Electric Beach, and to date, has partnered with over 1200 artists to bring live stream experiences to fans worldwide. So far in calendar year 2020, LiveXLive content has been viewed over 81 million times.

LiveXLive has become a go-to platform for live streaming events that combine music with pop culture of podcasting, sports, arts, fashion, culinary and comedy. From emerging to established artists, LiveXLive has streamed a variety of artists and celebrities in 2020 alone: Kygo, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic, Zac Brown, Sofi Tukker, Graham Parker, John Hiatt, John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Hall, FINK, Mike Love, Rising Appalachia, Krishna Das, Big Gigantic, Hot Chelle Rae, Lauren Jauregui, Billy Joel, Bon Jovi, Chris Rock, Idina Menzel, Jennifer Lopez, Sullivan King, Quix, Nitti Gritti, Dr. Fresch, Champagne Drip, and Pegboard Nerds.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisitions and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

