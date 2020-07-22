LiveXLive's PodcastOne Has 'Daddy Issues'

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading podcast platform PodcastOne , a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), has finalized a deal with noted influencer and podcaster Violet Benson for her to join its ever-growing roster of talent. Benson brings the sensational and buzzy podcast 'Too Tired to Be Crazy' to the network. Having launched on both PodcastOne and LiveXLive on July 16, 2020, the podcast began in 2019 as part of Benson's growing Daddy Issues brand and quickly gained notoriety for its female empowerment and self-love advice.

'Too Tired to Be Crazy' features Benson and a wide swath of friends, guests and frequent co-hosts in each episode. Benson leads discussions on topics ranging from living and dating in Los Angeles to millennial life to pop culture news perfectly capturing the zeitgeist of today.

"We are thrilled to bring Violet Benson and her incredibly successful 'Too Tired to Be Crazy' podcast to PodcastOne. She is brilliant, hilarious and unfiltered! As part of LiveXLive, with our unrivaled ability to now offer an unprecedented Vodcast platform for our podcasts, she is exactly the sort of talent that will delight advertisers and fans alike," said PodcastOne CEO, Peter Morris.

"I've been looking for a podcast network that's hands-on and understands me and my brand so it was a no brainer to join the team at PodcastOne. Peter Morris helped make my transition seamless by adding some amazing people to my team. I'm so excited for what the future holds for my podcast and I know that I'm in great hands! Aside from helping me rebrand and produce the number one female dating advice podcast out there, I'm also looking forward to partnering up with LiveXLive on some upcoming programming," said Violet Benson.

Benson adds to PodcastOne's existing roster of strong female-focused programming that champions women with unique perspectives who reach audiences in the 18-35 demographic. Her vodcast will also add to LiveXLive's podcast library. Benson will also be featured on LiveXLive's flagship shows, including LiveZone and across the entire LiveXLive platform accessible on mobile web and its app, desktop and eventually Smart TVs.

Benson shot to internet stardom in 2014 when she created the Instagram account @daddyissues_ as a daily escape from her job in the finance industry. Media began to take notice with MTV categorizing her as one of the most hilarious, relatable content for girls across the globe and Vanity Fair crowning her the Meme Queen. Beginning as escapism, Benson has grown her brand into a widely recognized online platform with over 4 Million engaged followers on Instagram and features in top magazines, such as Vanity Fair, Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar and Cosmopolitan, and digital outlets ranging from BuzzFeed to JustJared, pop culture bibles People, US and E! Online and many more. Since its inception, Benson has expanded the brand to include an advice column, an online shop, and a weekly show for IGTV called "Housewife in Training."

PodcastOne

PodcastOne is the leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.8 billion downloads annually, the network produces 400+ episodes weekly across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tip "T.I." Harris, Demi Burnett, Autumn Calabrese, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Heather and Terry Dubrow, LadyGang, Trisha Paytas, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, Rich Eisen, and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One. PodcastOne is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX).

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists in 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing or acquisitions and the timing of the closing of such proposed transactions, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of any proposed transaction will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 26, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

