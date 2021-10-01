LiveXLive's React Presents' Spring Awakening Music Festival: Autumn Equinox Adds Fifth Stage Featuring New Performances And Epic Activations Across The Fest Grounds

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- React Presents , a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today the incorporation of Corona's iconic Electric Beach day club and a new rollout of activations for Spring Awakening Music Festival (SAMF): Autumn Equinox. New artists will be throwing down explosive sets, and fans can expect a cavalcade of rewards and exclusive access through activating their LiveXLive Subscriptions. React Presents is bringing fans a deeper, thoroughly interactive experience beyond the four stages at the festival's core.

SAMF: Autumn Equinox will be adding more music and some fun in the sand with the Corona Electric Beach day club. Corona is returning for another year and this time they're bringing a bigger stage than ever before. The line up includes Cray, Nitti Gritti, Alyx Ander, Gianni Blu, and Wenzday, with more on the way.

In addition to the music, LiveXLive is offering fans a deeper immersive experience with a slew of unparalleled perks (approximate aggregate value of over $100,000) for fans activating their LiveXLive Plus subscriptions. These activations can be redeemed at the Gifting Lounge on festival grounds:

Saturday and Sunday VIP upgrades

Photo Pit Access -- one lucky fan gets right up front in the photo pit with press to snap pics for one act (normal 3 songs no flash)

Side Stage Access -- watch a performance side stage with a friend -- BEST SEAT IN THE HOUSE!

Fame For You and a Friend on the Spring Awakening Social Media Accounts

Virtual Artist Meet-And-Greets

Tickets to the Official Spring Awakening: Autumn Equinox After Parties

Tickets to Spring Awakening Music Festival 2022

LiveXLive/Spring Awakening Merch Bags -- exclusive Spring Awakening LiveXLive shirts, hoodies, water bottles, masks, etc.

Signed items by Spring Awakening artists

Discount code for Spring Awakening Merch (50% off one item)

Discount code for LiveXLive Pay-Per-View event

One lucky fan who activates their LiveXLive Plus subscription will receive a trip to SAMF: Excursions in Cancun, January 2022 for two: including flights, hotel room nights and tickets.

"LiveXLive's relationship with its fans has always been about creating an immersive and engaging experience. We're excited to see the fans interact with the extensive LiveXLive offerings on display at this year's Spring Awakening Music Festival: Autumn Equinox," said Jackie Stone, Chief Marketing Officer of LiveXLive. "The Festival's activations tap directly into our flywheel - listen, watch, attend, engage, transact - and builds on LiveXLive's reputation as an innovator in the live event space."

Spring Awakening: Autumn Equinox will be running from October 2-3, 2021 in Chicago's own Addams-Medill Park. Fans can purchase single-day or multiple day tickets at www.SpringAwakeningFestival.com .

About React Presents, LLC

Founded in 2008, React Presents was born out of a passion for curating top-tier live music events that has helped propel Chicago to the forefront of the US music scene. The business was acquired by LiveXLive Media, Inc. in early 2020 to extend LiveXLive's live event production and festival business and scale its livestreamed content library. Over the past decade, React Presents has grown into one of the premier largest concert promoters in the Midwest, producing several major music festivals and over 400 concerts annually in Chicago, Milwaukee, Detroit and more. LiveXLive's live event production and festival business and scale its live-streamed content library.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment, and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

