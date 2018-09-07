Find out more by visiting Livie and Luca's NY Fashion Week Pop Up Shop on Sunday, September 9 at 1pm. Our pop up shop will feature a fashion show from 1pm-1:30pm and showcase our fall 2018 shoe collection. No tickets are required to attend.

Livie and Luca NY Fashion Week Pop Up Shop



Time: 1pm-1:30pm



Location: The Flat NYC



23 W. 24th Street



NY, NY 10010



https://fashionweekonline.com/event/livie-luca-pop-up-shop?instance_id=5849



www.livieandluca.com

All of our social handles are @livieandluca

https://twitter.com/livieandluca



https://www.pinterest.com/livieandluca



https://www.facebook.com/livieandluca



https://www.instagram.com/livieandluca

Social hashtags:



#livieandlucaNY



#LLxNYFW



#livieandlucafashionweek

For Media Inquiries contact: marketing@livieandluca.com

SOURCE Livie and Luca

http://livieandluca.com

