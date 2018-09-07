Livie and Luca NY Fashion Week Pop Up Shop
20:15 ET
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Livie and Luca, our purpose is to spread joy one little step at a time. We believe that shoes should support healthy foot development without sacrificing style. That's why our shoes are designed for the comfort of your little ones growing feet and feature brightly colored velvety leathers, padded heels and flexible soles (go ahead & bend them!). You'll find a touch of whimsy and magic in every detail in our fall 2018 collection.
Find out more by visiting Livie and Luca's NY Fashion Week Pop Up Shop on Sunday, September 9 at 1pm. Our pop up shop will feature a fashion show from 1pm-1:30pm and showcase our fall 2018 shoe collection. No tickets are required to attend.
Livie and Luca NY Fashion Week Pop Up Shop
Time: 1pm-1:30pm
Location: The Flat NYC
23 W. 24th Street
NY, NY 10010
https://fashionweekonline.com/event/livie-luca-pop-up-shop?instance_id=5849
www.livieandluca.com
All of our social handles are @livieandluca
https://twitter.com/livieandluca
https://www.pinterest.com/livieandluca
https://www.facebook.com/livieandluca
https://www.instagram.com/livieandluca
Social hashtags:
#livieandlucaNY
#LLxNYFW
#livieandlucafashionweek
For Media Inquiries contact: marketing@livieandluca.com
SOURCE Livie and Luca
Share this article