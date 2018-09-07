Livie and Luca NY Fashion Week Pop Up Shop

News provided by

Livie and Luca

20:15 ET

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Livie and Luca, our purpose is to spread joy one little step at a time. We believe that shoes should support healthy foot development without sacrificing style. That's why our shoes are designed for the comfort of your little ones growing feet and feature brightly colored velvety leathers, padded heels and flexible soles (go ahead & bend them!). You'll find a touch of whimsy and magic in every detail in our fall 2018 collection.

Find out more by visiting Livie and Luca's NY Fashion Week Pop Up Shop on Sunday, September 9 at 1pm.  Our pop up shop will feature a fashion show from 1pm-1:30pm and showcase our fall 2018 shoe collection. No tickets are required to attend.

Livie and Luca NY Fashion Week Pop Up Shop

Time: 1pm-1:30pm

Location: The Flat NYC

23 W. 24th Street

NY, NY 10010

https://fashionweekonline.com/event/livie-luca-pop-up-shop?instance_id=5849

www.livieandluca.com

All of our social handles are @livieandluca       

https://twitter.com/livieandluca

https://www.pinterest.com/livieandluca

https://www.facebook.com/livieandluca

https://www.instagram.com/livieandluca

Social hashtags:

#livieandlucaNY

#LLxNYFW  

#livieandlucafashionweek

For Media Inquiries contact: marketing@livieandluca.com

SOURCE Livie and Luca

Related Links

http://livieandluca.com

Also from this source

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Livie and Luca NY Fashion Week Pop Up Shop

News provided by

Livie and Luca

20:15 ET