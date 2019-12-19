Living Legacies Created to Forever Preserve Family Memories

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ian Spelling, a longtime Bergen County-based interviewer and journalist, has launched Living Legacies, a new company established to help families keep their stories, memories and histories at their fingertips forever.

LivingLegacies.org logo

"I always hear people say, 'I wish I could hear my Mom's voice one more time,' or, 'I'd love to ask my Dad what his childhood was like,' or, 'Grandma was the keeper of our family history,'" Spelling said. "That was genesis of Living Legacies. Now, while someone's mom, father or grandparent is still alive, I can capture Mom's voice, ask Dad that question and coax those great stories from Grandma."



Living Legacies leverages Spelling's 35 years as a professional interviewer and journalist who has conducted interviews with everyone from Paul McCartney, Meryl Streep and Denzel Washington to Brie Larson, John Legend and Anthony Bourdain. His features have run in New York Times Syndicate, Bergen Record, (201) Magazine, Reader's Digest, Chicago Tribune, Sci-Fi Wire and StarTrek.com, among many other publications.

Clients of Living Legacies visit the company's website (www.livinglegacies.org) and fill out a questionnaire that guides Spelling in preparing to speak with a loved one. Spelling then interviews the loved one by telephone or in person for an hour or more. Next, the client receives an audio file of the interview and a transcript. A la carte options include a video of the interview and a coffee table book. For the latter, the client provides a dozen photos that Spelling and the loved one discuss, and the photos and comments about those photos are assembled in a coffee table book. Gift certificates are available.

For additional details, contact Ian Spelling at 201-391-2299 or 231351@email4pr.com.

