Living Popups brings Augmented Reality to Classic Story The BoxCar Children

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Popups, the leader in Augmented Reality storytelling, brings this classic childrens' story to life with its innovative Augmented Reality app called BoxCar AR. Now, the four orphaned siblings who turn an abandoned boxcar into their home, literally pop up on the page to guide the young reader through the story.

The BoxCar Children Series is a beloved childhood book and often a required elementary school reader. "This book series was a childhood favorite and I'm elated that we are the team to bring AR to the BoxCar Children," said Jamie Dixon, CTO, Living Popups. "Now this heartwarming classic will inspire a new generation of children through the combination of the printed word and AR technology."

Animated 3-D images of the BoxCar Children speak to the reader, ask the reader questions and inspire them to use their imagination to join the characters in exploring the story, helping to further engage the young reader and enhance their learning comprehension. Any mobile device, when aimed at the book, will bring the characters suddenly to life and into their world.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Albert Whitman Company on this first step toward the future of education," said Cheryl Bayer, CEO, Living Popups. Augmented Reality is an amazingly effective tool in education when combined with entertaining and compelling content."

The first four books of the BoxCar Children's adventures are available now at Costco nationwide, with a specially priced Living Popups AR app promotion included with the purchase. AR enhancement in both English and Spanish is currently available on the first book and AR for books two through four is rolling out this month.

Living Popups is a premiere Digital Entertainment and Technology Company crafting augmented reality experiences across all media and entertainment platforms. Hollywood quality storytelling and Augmented Reality technology combine to make trailblazing, dynamic, and simply magical audience experiences. For more, go to Livingpopups.com and contact Sarah Conner, VP Worldwide Sales and Marketing / 310.871.7600 / Sarahc@livingpopups.com.

