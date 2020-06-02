Living Security Announces 'Breaking Security Awareness' Virtual Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security announces the launch of "Breaking Security Awareness," a virtual conference to help technology leaders develop a customized solution for their organization. Leading security awareness experts will be presenting throughout the conference including Chief Behavioral Officer Matt Wallaert, cybersecurity thought leader Chenxi Wang, gamification expert Yu-kai Chou and Evie Monnington-Taylor, senior advisor with Nudge Unit.

During this conference, leaders will learn the latest thinking with actionable learnings on topics such as:

Developing a Gamified Solution that engages users across their organization

Phishing Scams and how to change behavior that minimizes risk

Learning Diversity in Security Awareness. This isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, but it doesn't have to be complicated either.

Metrics that drive Outcomes and creating the data needed to do this

Panel speakers will be discussing their approach to cybersecurity within their organization. Join the conference to hear from Talya Gepner, Director of Information Systems at Target; Kelley Bray, Director of Education, Policy, Influence and Communications at Splunk; Kim Burton, Security Education Lead at Duo Security/Cisco; and Lauren Zink, Security Training and Awareness Program Manager at LinkedIn.

Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security, commented, "This is an important event I wanted to host for our partners so they could learn from a range of subject matter experts and walk away with substantial takeaways they can immediately apply to their individual organizations. Companies are looking for long-term cybersecurity solutions to address this shift to a more remote workforce and it is all of our responsibility to act quickly and safely."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 29 percent of Americans were able to work from home before the COVID-19 era. That number has now drastically increased and required a significant change in employee behavior as it relates to cybersecurity. This shift in mindset and behavior needs to occur company-wide to ensure the highest level of protection and reduce risk.

The conference will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. EDT. Registration is free. The first 50 registrants will also receive a $25 DoorDash gift card. Additional prizes will be awarded throughout the afternoon of the conference.

For more information and to register for the conference, visit BreakingSecurityAwareness.com.

About Living Security

Living Security, based in Austin Texas, reduces the #1 cybersecurity risk for enterprises, human error, through engaging and impactful security awareness training that is brought to life by innovative tech-enabled experiences. The company's immersive training experiences engage the enterprise using science-backed techniques to motivate behavior change and refreshed content that's relevant for the current threat landscape.

