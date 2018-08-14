Living Security Announces the Launch of Cyber Escape

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security is excited to announce the launch of Cyber Escape, a new digital security awareness training platform that reduces the risk of high-impact cyber threats by encouraging experiential learning and gamification which is proven to increase retention and engagement. Cyber Escape provides live-action storylines and interactive games that allow employees to compete for points – all while learning critical security awareness skills!

Living Security

Living Security has successfully provided engaging security awareness training to thousands of people through its original product, the Living Security Escape Room. Over the past 12 months, Living Security has brought the Escape Room training to more than 50 companies and conferences throughout the US.

Living Security hosted its initial Cyber Escape launch event in Charleston, South Carolina on August 8, 2018 to great success with more than 40 enterprises in attendance, and is moving forward with plans to launch the product to a broader market in conjunction with National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) in October. Participant response has been extremely positive to the game, with 96% of users saying they would like to play the training game again.

Drew Rose, CSO and Co-Founder of Living Security says, "Making Cyber Escape was a dream come true for me and I can't wait for other people to share in that dream. It is an adventure that will keep people on the edge of their seats in cubes or corner offices... and that's a feat worth talking about."

About Living Security

Living Security is dedicated to providing game-changing security awareness training to employees through real world experiences with their Escape Room product and their new Cyber Escape training platform. Living Security's innovative approach to security awareness training enables companies to track and measure the effectiveness of their programs and provides a collaborative and hands-on approach to reducing corporate cybersecurity risk. An initial round of funding has provided momentum for continued growth, and thousands of participants have already engaged with cybersecurity training tools provided by Living Security.

Contact Information:

Living Security/Ashley Rose: Co-Founder, CEO

Ashley.Rose@livingsecurity.com

Related Images

cyber-escape-participant-dashboard.png



Cyber Escape Participant Dashboard

metrics.png



Metrics

cyber-escape-logo.jpg



Cyber Escape Logo

SOURCE Living Security

Related Links

http://www.livingsecurity.com

