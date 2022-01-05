Living Security Named Best Place to Work in Austin by Built In for Second Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security, a pioneer in human risk management and leader in cybersecurity training, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious Built In 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. This is the second year in a row that the company has been honored, earning a place on the 2022 Best Places to Work and Best Small Companies to Work For in Austin lists.

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to large enterprises, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

"This award is meaningful because it's a testament to our commitment to provide a caring, diverse, and inclusive workspace where our employees can truly reach their fullest potential," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security. "Being recognized alongside the other companies on this list and for a second year running is an honor."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for most frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

Living Security is on a trajectory of rapid growth as the company prepares to launch its new human risk management platform, Unify in 2022. The company tripled its employee headcount in 2021 for the third year in a row, and is actively recruiting.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Living Security

Founded in 2017, Living Security's mission is to help prevent cybersecurity breaches with a human risk management platform that does more than just meet compliance needs and truly changes behavior. Living Security believes empowering people is the key to ending breaches. Gamified learning and immersive experiences engage and educate users, while the science-backed, tech-enabled platform uniquely provides CISOs the ability to measure effectiveness and program ROI.

Named one of Austin's Best Places to Work, the Living Security team is composed of nearly 80 cybersecurity professionals committed to transforming security awareness training as we know it and turning end users into the enterprise's greatest asset against cybercrime. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, JP Morgan and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

