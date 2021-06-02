Living Vogue Real Estate Adopts eMax and Kishu Inu Crypto for Property Sales & Agent Commissions

SARASOTA, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Vogue LLC, doing business as Living Vogue Real Estate, a Sarasota Florida-based luxury real estate company, is pleased to announce the adoption of EthereumMax ($eMax) and Kishu Inu ($KISHU) cryptocurrencies as payment options for property sales, escrow deposits, and agent commissions. The company plans to further utilize blockchain accounting, built on the Ethereum network's capacity for smart contracts, to add increased security and confidence for their inherently large-scale real estate financial transactions.

"With several hundred million dollars in transactions annually, we are excited to offer these alternative payment options to our clients and agents. Wire-fraud and contract security are serious problems in real estate sales. Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology provide answers to these problems. South Florida has many holders of eMax and Kishu coins specifically, and we are glad to provide a practical use for these currencies," said Mark Coppens, CEO of Living Vogue Real Estate.

EthereumMax and Kishu Inu are both yield-based tokens built on the secure Ethereum network, meaning they incentivize holders with a 2% redistribution reward for every transaction. This growth is particularly attractive when holding funds in escrow. Properly handled, cryptocurrency transactions can be executed more securely and quickly than traditional currency methods. The company also plans to offer agents the option of receiving their sales commissions in eMax or Kishu coins.

ABOUT LIVING VOGUE REAL ESTATE

Living Vogue Real Estate recently announced further expansion in Southwest Florida with plans to open a showroom inside the Mall at University Town Center (UTC), in Sarasota, Florida. The addition further enables Living Vogue to scale operations following record growth in 2020 as the area's fastest-growing real estate company. The success is due, in large part, to their uniquely luxurious experience offered to clientele and ensuing visceral attraction of talented agents.

ABOUT ETHEREUMMAX ($eMax) AND KISHU INU ($KISHU)

EthereumMax ($eMax) is a decentralized ERC-20 growth token built on the secure Ethereum network. It was launched with a vision to bridge the gap between the emergence of community tokens and the well-known foundational coins of crypto, creating a unique token that provides reoccurring and automatic financial rewards to its holders with a pathway for practical long-term use in everyday life. Kishu Inu ($KISHU) is a community-focused, decentralized cryptocurrency with instant rewards for holders, also built on the secure Ethereum network.

To learn more about Living Vogue Real Estate, visit https://www.livingvogue.com, email [email protected] or call (800) 486-1794.

