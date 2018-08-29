Livinup Partners With CMoo Systems for Their Next Generation of Products

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Livinup and CMoo Systems have partnered to develop the most advanced No Neutral smart product. Livinup is a leading home automation developer for a variety of wireless light control and security applications. The company has more than 20 years of experience and offers comprehensive home automation systems designed for modern living requirements. Livinup utilized CMoo Systems PeX breakthrough technology for smart homes for their next generation of products.

"CMoo patented technology was chosen by us because it had the best performance among the other technologies available," says James Wang, president of Livinup. "We are thrilled and excited to use PeX technology in our product."

CMoo Systems products for smart home automation simplifies the way to control and monitor residential homes. CMoo Systems develops and sells PeX (Power eXtractions) modules that utilize existing infrastructure (no-new-wires) at an affordable cost and easy installation. The patented technology allows one to design new smart switches and bulbs to be an IoT device without the need to change wires or use a battery. The ability to control lights and legacy devices from anywhere and to use the wall switch at any time is one of the technology's best features. It also allows the addition of sensors, voice activity and thermostat functions at the switch and bulb side.

"CMee is the technology of choice for smart connected residential homes to power up a wide range of IoT applications," says Eli Ofek, CEO, and co-founder of CMoo. "We are very pleased to work with Livinup and welcome them to the adoption of CMoo's PeX technology."

CMoo and Livinup will showcase the most advanced True No Neutral smart product using CMoo's technology at IFA, the world's leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances. Livinup and CMoo will be at IFA in Berlin, Germany from August 31 to September 5. For those interested in the product, visit them at G-Light booth#138 Hall 6.2 at the event.

About Livinup

Livinup is a leading home automation developer for a variety of wireless light control and security devices by applying its wide experience and advanced technology. With more than 20 years of experience and comprehensive home automation system which is designed for modern living requirements. For more information, visit Livinup.com.tw/en or contact service@tgmtek.com.

About CMoo Systems

CMoo Systems develops and sells CMee products for the smart home automation. The technology simplifies the way to control and monitor residential homes, utilizing existing infrastructure (no-new-wires), at an affordable cost and easy installation. For more information, visit CM-OO.com or contact info@cm-oo.com.

