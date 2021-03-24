Livly And ButterflyMX Partnership Opens the Door To a Future of Smart Multifamily Living

"This integration comes at the right time, as the COVID-19 pandemic has placed increased emphasis on touchless technology in multifamily buildings," said Cyrus Claffey, Founder at ButterflyMX. "Demand has never been higher. Residents and building owners alike can feel an increased sense of security knowing that visitors still need to be granted access, but safe, social distancing by property staff can be maintained."

ButterflyMX's smart video intercom provides building guests with a simple way to gain authorized access to the building to visit residents or leasing offices. Each building guest is added to the Digital Visitor Log in the Livly Hub which can be reviewed by property staff at any time.

"We're really excited to be working with ButterflyMX," said Alex Samoylovich, Founder and Co-CEO, Livly. "Livly is focused on elevating and enhancing the resident experience. This partnership offers a solution to help boost resident satisfaction and improves N.O.I. for multifamily developers and operators."

Benefits of the Livly-ButterflyMX integration include increased rent, reduced resident churn, and shorter vacancy time in multifamily properties.

Currently, Livly is active in more than ten U.S. cities, and has partnered with some of the most prestigious organizations in multifamily real estate, including The Related Group, Lincoln Property Company, Greystar, CA Ventures, and Golub & Company.

About Livly

Livly focuses on unlocking new revenue streams for property owners and managers by monetizing physical and digital transactions within the property ecosystem, while renters receive a unified, one-stop and seamless digital rental experience. Livly's founders built their careers in the real estate, development, technology and design industries, which brings property owner, manager and tenant-centric mindsets to the table, looking to find a sustainable solution to manage daily pain points and redefine the multi-family rental experience. For more information please visit: www.livly.io

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX is your complete property access solution, providing a secure, convenient, and affordable way to manage and grant access on the go. Empower your residents to open doors, gates, and elevators with a smartphone and ensure they never miss a visitor or delivery. Enjoy easy installation and cut costs by eliminating building wiring and in-unit hardware, and save time by integrating with popular access control and property management systems. Join the 5,000+ multifamily, commercial, gated community, and student housing properties that have made access simple with ButterflyMX. Learn more at www.butterflymx.com

Contact:

Jake Brodesky, [email protected]

SOURCE Livly

Related Links

http://www.livly.io

