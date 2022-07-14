Livly Partners with SALTO Systems and ButterflyMX to Provide Single-App Experience for Secure Apartment Access

Previously utilized as three separate apps, apartment residents and property staff can now use technologies from both SALTO Systems and ButterflyMX in just one application with Livly. This industry collaboration between Livly, SALTO Systems, and ButterflyMX upgrades the resident experience by simplifying and enabling access as a digital amenity. It also streamlines property operations for managers and helps further secure apartment communities.

"We're excited to have our advanced electronic lock management tech integrated with the modern Livly resident app," said SALTO Sales Strategy North America, Colin DePree. "Now, residents have the convenience of using their mobile device to access their apartment homes. And property managers have the power to better and more securely manage full-building access."

SALTO's smart access control technology for the modern multi-family and residential market provides a smart, modern, and easy to install and maintain electronic locking solution for any type of door without the cost and complexity of traditional access control solutions. ButterflyMX also provides smart access technologies across industries and their hardware offerings include advanced video intercom systems and keypads that users can manage through mobile applications.

Using the Livly Resident Mobile App, property staff can leverage both SALTO Space Access Control and ButterflyMX Video Intercom technology to provide guests with a simple way to gain authorized access to apartment buildings. Each building guest is added to the "Digital Visitor Log" in the Livly Property Hub, which can be reviewed by property staff at any time. Not only does this integration simplify processes, it can also help increase revenue as rent prices are raised to reflect an elevated resident experience.

Brian Duggan, Co-CEO of Livly, said, "Our partnership with both SALTO and ButterflyMX have each individually been incredibly productive. Now together, we are thrilled to create an enhanced experience benefiting property managers, staff, residents, guests, and visitors alike."

About Livly, Inc.

Livly, Inc. is revolutionizing apartment living and powering communities across the globe. Founded in Chicago in 2017, Livly has built the first unified enterprise-grade operating system tailored specifically for residential properties. The AI-powered Livly operating system serves as the remote control for apartment living, connecting residents, guests, staff, and vendors with state-of-the-art software, access controls, services, and robust data analytics. For more information about Livly, please visit www.livly.io.

About SALTO Systems

SALTO Systems develops and manufactures advanced and reliable wireless electronic locking and access control smart solutions that provide a smoother, more comfortable, and secure daily life for the people using our systems. We bring added value to our clients, making it easier for decision-making and smarter management of facilities. Our goal is to not only be within the top three companies in our sector in the world, but to also be your number one smart electronic access control provider. As an organization, we intend to create an ecosystem of end users, clients, partners, collaborators, and suppliers with whom we build long-lasting, win-win relationships guided by closeness, flexibility, integrity, and trust.

About ButterflyMX

ButterflyMX is your complete property access solution, providing a secure, convenient, and affordable way to manage and grant access on the go. Empower your tenants and building staff to open doors, gates, and elevators with a smartphone and ensure they never miss a visitor or delivery. Enjoy easy installation and cut costs by eliminating building wiring and in-unit hardware, and save time by integrating with popular access control and property management systems. Join the 8,500+ multifamily, commercial, gated community, and student housing properties that have made access simple with ButterflyMX. To learn more, please visit www.butterflymx.com



