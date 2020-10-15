LIVMOR receives FDA clearance for the world's first prescriptible wearable for continuous heart monitoring

AF is the most common form of abnormal heart rhythm among US adults with prevalence increasing substantially with age, affecting 9% of US adults over 65.1 AF significantly increases risk of stroke, heart failure and vascular dementia, making early detection critical to prevent disease progression and life-threatening health consequences.2 Unfortunately, as many as half of patients with AF have no symptoms and are unaware of their significant health risks.3

Dr. Subhash Banerjee, Chief of Cardiology, North Texas VA, Co-principal Investigator: "The goal of LIVMOR's AF detection monitor is to provide cost-effective systemic population monitoring for patients susceptible to having atrial fibrillation, particularly those with paroxysmal or asymptomatic forms of AF and also for those with a prior diagnosis of AF, to provide clinically valuable monitoring for the management of the condition."

Ken Persen, Founder & CEO, LIVMOR: "The FDA 510(k) clearance of our LIVMOR Halo™ AF detection system (deployed as an integrated part of the LIVMOR Halo+™ Home Monitoring system powered by Samsung) is a significant milestone for LIVMOR and serves as a foundational cornerstone in our Samsung-based digital health platform. Starting today, medical professionals across the US can prescribe our LIVMOR Halo™, a patient-engaging and extendable system, for their at-risk patients. This is major step toward achieving our vision of a transformative patient-provider ecosystem that more proactively prevents, detects, and manages chronic conditions."

Taher Behbehani, GM & Head of Mobile B2B, Samsung Electronics America: "With the increased need for remote care and monitoring, Samsung is committed to working with strategic partners to develop innovative digital health solutions. We are thrilled that LIVMOR's secure AF detection monitor on Samsung wearables has achieved this significant milestone, helping clinicians reach even more patients with potentially lifesaving technology."

Founded in 2016, LIVMOR is a leading digital health solutions company whose mission is to assist physicians and medical professionals in addressing the global chronic disease epidemic by providing a patient-engaging remote monitoring system of critical physiological biomarkers. LIVMOR's goals are to dramatically improve patient outcomes and to significantly reduce healthcare system costs with better quality data for diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases. For more information visit www.livmor.com, or engage with LIVMOR on LinkedIn.

* The LIVMOR AF detection system is FDA cleared class-II medical device software. It is powered by the LIVMOR Halo +™ home monitoring system, an FDA registered medical solution that is provided to the patients pre-loaded and validated on a Samsung Gear S2 with an integrated PPG monitor. Samsung Gear S2 are not FDA cleared for the detection of Atrial Fibrillation in the absence of LIVMOR controls.

