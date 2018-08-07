Livongo Becomes One of the Largest Corporate JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes Teams

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Aug. 11, hundreds of cyclists will descend on La Crosse, Wisconsin, for the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes. The event is one of six charitable bike rides JDRF sponsors across the U.S. to raise funds for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Among the riders, will be a team of more than 100 passionate, committed individuals from Livongo Health, who spend their days working on digital consumer solutions to make it easier for people with diabetes and other chronic conditions to stay healthy until cures are found.

Livongo, the leader in consumer digital health for chronic conditions, started by reinventing the experience of having diabetes, making it less difficult to manage, safer, and eliminating the hassles that people with diabetes face on a daily basis. For example, Livongo was the first to introduce free, unlimited strips, automated delivery, real-time connectivity to a personal care team, and 24x7 monitoring. Today, Livongo is extending their use of innovative technology with a personal touch to other chronic conditions like hypertension, diabetes prevention, and weight management.

For Livongo, the cause is personal. Glen Tullman, Livongo's Chief Executive Officer, has attracted a following of individuals with a connection to diabetes and other conditions. One-third of employees have diabetes and another third have family members also struggling with chronic conditions. So it's no surprise that Livongo's ride team has tripled in size from last year as the company has grown.

"Livongo is always pushing the envelope, whether it be in revolutionizing chronic-condition management or in bringing together one of the largest teams to participate in JDRF's Ride to Cure Diabetes," Tullman said. "We live our mission, and we challenge other organizations in diabetes --- many that are much larger than us --- to show that it's more than just a business to them, to give directly, and to get out and ride for a cure side-by-side with us."

JDRF is the leading global organization funding T1D research. Livongo riders have raised more than $125,000 to date at JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes events. The company also contributes to four JDRF Chapter Galas and participates in many JDRF One Walk events across the U.S., helping to raise additional funds to prevent and ultimately cure T1D.

"We are grateful for Livongo's commitment to helping people with Type 1 Diabetes live healthier lives and its support for the JDRF Ride to Cure Diabetes," said Derek Rapp, JDRF president and CEO. "Livongo's spirit of innovation and determination is seemingly always on display, and the company's leadership and fundraising efforts play an important role in bringing us closer to a cure. We appreciate our partnership with Livongo and wish its entire team a successful ride."

For more information or to donate to the team, click here.

About Livongo Health

Livongo empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives. We make it easier for people to stay healthy, starting with our diabetes prevention, and diabetes and hypertension offerings, by driving behavior change through the combination of consumer health technology, personalized recommendations, and real-time support at the point of impact. Powered by advanced data science, we create personalized experiences for our members, so they receive the right information, tools, and support, at the right time. Our approach is leading to better financial and clinical outcomes while creating a better experience for people with chronic conditions and their care team of family, friends, and medical professionals.

Livongo signature offerings include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, and Livongo DPP powered by Retrofit. Livongo's objective is to serve the whole person, addressing each of their chronic conditions on a single platform, creating a truly seamless experience. Using reinforcement learning, Livongo can understand the personal health narrative of each member and offer real-time recommendations that are tailored to each person's unique health experience. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com.

