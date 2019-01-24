LIXIL Unveils Smart and Stylish Kitchen and Bath Innovations at KBIS 2019

"I'm excited about the bath and kitchen innovations we're unveiling this week at KBIS because they will make a real difference in people's lives, upgrading everyday experiences or solving a problem in an elegant way," said Katty Pien, chief marketing officer, LIXIL Americas. "American Standard, DXV, and GROHE are showcasing products with new technologies, features and designs that will make better homes a reality."

SpaLet Electronic Bidet Toilets and Bidet Seats

Bidet seats and SpaLet toilets are rising in popularity in the U.S., according to the National Kitchen and Bath Association, as people seek to improve their health and hygiene. Pregnant women and new moms, in particular, will benefit from a soothing stream of warm water that both comforts and cleans.

Luxury plus wellness is what the DXV AT200 LS SpaLet offers, with a heated seat, automatic cleansing wand and adjustable water temperature settings.

Advanced Clean SpaLet bidet seats from American Standard offer the bidet experience at a range of practical price points for young families. The bidet seat fits on any elongated toilet and provides a variety of luxury conveniences for superior individualized cleansing including dual adjustable, self-cleaning nozzles to thoroughly cleanse front and back.

Beale MeasureFill Touch Kitchen Faucet

Whether you need a quick, one cup measure of water for your morning oatmeal or want to fill a cooking pot with a precise five cups of water to boil pasta, the Beale MeasureFill Touch kitchen faucet from American Standard will deliver exactly the amount of water you dial up - no more, no less. An easy touch on/off feature is also ideal for bakers with flour-covered hands; a touch of the wrist or back of the hand is all it takes to operate this faucet.



DXV Aqua Moment Drop-In Airbath with Waterfall

As our lives become busier, self-care rituals continue to trend in 2019. The DXV Aqua Moment Drop-In Airbath with Waterfall , inspired by the inviting tranquility of a Japanese hot spring, delivers a deeply relaxing cascade of warm water over your shoulders, easing muscle tension and helping to improve blood flow. Imagine a sheet of water just pouring down on your shoulders - it's a shoulder massage in the bath. A mood-enhancing chromatherapy system adds a cycle of eight rich, soothing colors of light to the bathing pool, promoting physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well-being.

GROHE Sense & GROHE Sense Guard Water Management System

The GROHE Sense & GROHE Sense Guard offer two different app-enabled types of protection against costly water damage: a smart sensor and a controller with water shut-off.

GROHE Sense is placed in your home wherever you have seen leaks: the basement, laundry room, bathroom or kitchen. It detects leaking water "around-the-clock" and immediately alerts you.

GROHE Sense Guard goes one step further, using multiple sensors to track water pressure and the flow of water, and measures general water consumption. It automatically turns off the water supply when it detects a potential leak or burst and exceeds a specific maximum set by you. Installed by a plumber directly on the main water pipe, this system protects your home from water damage when you are not at home.

Delancey Bath Faucet Collection

Sometimes, only a classic design will do. Inspired by the graceful shapes of early 20th century American design, the new Delancey Bath Faucet Collection features authentic period detailing combined with modern functionality to complement bathrooms with classic decor. Offered in multiple configurations, the collection also includes a comprehensive selection of shower faucets and trims as well as accessories to provide a complete design solution.

Innovative Shower Controls

Maybe you would like less water from your showerhead while soaping up and more water for rinsing off. Intuitive products allow you to customize your experience. The GROHE GrohTherm SmartControl offers control of up to three shower outlets through a single, low-profile wall plate. A quick turn of the dial delivers accurate control of water volume and temperature, making it easy to change modes quickly, putting you in complete control of your shower.

The American Standard Spectra eTouch showerhead and the industry first wall-mounted remote control puts total power of the showering experience in your hands. You no longer need to reach for the showerhead and fumble for the right button. Now choose from four separate spray patterns —drench, jet, massage and sensitive— with a simple tap of the wall-mounted remote or on the outside ring of the showerhead.

Smart Innovations for Installers and Commercial Applications

For every five plumbers who retire, only one enters the profession. The shortage of skilled labor means plumbers are chronically over capacity. That can mean longer wait times for homeowners and building owners alike, but there are solutions that can help mitigate the time needed for installation and repair.

The new Flash pressure balance shower valve from American Standard saves installation time, giving plumbers additional time to take on more jobs. With a flat back designed for 2x4 wall installation and a small valve body that can accommodate tight spaces, these valves provide quick and efficient installation while also delivering maximum flexibility to plumbers.

For more information on the products featured at KBIS, visit American Standard , DXV and GROHE to download the brands' KBIS 2019 Press Kit materials.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Nora DePalma, Dialogue

For LIXIL Americas - American Standard, DXV, GROHE

678.642.5075

nora@dialogue.marketing

ABOUT LIXIL

LIXIL makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including LIXIL, GROHE, American Standard, INAX, and TOSTEM, as well as specialty brands such as DXV. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in 150 proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

LIXIL of the LIXIL Group Corporation (TSE Code: 5938), the listed holding company for LIXIL's portfolio of businesses.

Learn more at www.lixil.com, facebook.com/lixilgroup and www.linkedin.com/company/lixil-group.



AT200®, Beale®, Delancey®, DXV®, MeasureFill® and SpaLet® are registered trademarks of AS America, Inc.

Flash™ and Spectra eTouch™ are trademarks of AS America, Inc.

Aqua Moment® is a registered trademark of Lixil Corporation.

GrohTherm® and GROHE SmartControl® are registered trademarks of GROHE AG CORPORATION.

GROHE Sense™ & GROHE Sense Guard™ are trademarks of Grohe AG CORPORATION.

SOURCE LIXIL Americas

Related Links

http://www.lixil.com

