Liz Heitner joins Penn Mutual as Vice President of Human Resources

HORSHAM, Pa., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company, a Fortune 1000 company, announces that Liz Heitner has joined the company as vice president, human resources, reporting to president and chief operating officer David O'Malley. Heitner comes to Penn Mutual with more than 15 years of leadership experience in all aspects of human resources management.

"Liz is a dynamic and creative HR leader with a track record of helping organizations and people perform at their best, displaying a passion for cultivating meaningful relationships," says O'Malley. "Liz will play a key role in guiding our approach to preparing for the workplace of the future in ways that help us fulfill our business objectives, support our employees and fuel our growth as a company."

"I'm excited to join Penn Mutual at this important time in its evolution," says Heitner. "The company is well respected for its history of prioritizing the long-term needs of its policyholders. I look forward to leading a human resources function that is dedicated to enriching the company's culture and continuing to fulfill Penn Mutual's purpose-driven mission to help people get stronger."

Heitner comes to Penn Mutual from consumer financial services company Synchrony Financial where she most recently served as senior vice president of talent and transformation. Her responsibilities included employee engagement strategy where she helped Synchrony advance in the top 50 Great Places to Work in America list by Fortune magazine. Her previous experience includes serving in HR leadership roles at NCR Corporation and in HR consulting with management company Mercer.

Heitner earned a masters of industrial and labor relations degree from Cornell University. She graduated cum laude with a dual bachelor's degree in sociology and political science from the University of Georgia.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Penn Mutual helps people become stronger. Our expertly crafted life insurance is vital to long-term financial health and strengthens people's ability to enjoy every day. Working with our trusted network of financial professionals we the long view, building customized solutions for individuals, their families and their businesses. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

