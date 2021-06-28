Liz Kirby of Betoken CBD Shares Key Insights on Entrepreneurship

PORTLAND, Maine, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liz Kirby, the female founder of Betoken CBD, a breakout wellness brand that specializes in all-natural supplements and body care products whose sole mission is to make adult life easier, is aiming to bring transparency to what it takes to succeed as a woman launching a business in a male-dominated industry.

Prior to launching her career as an entrepreneur, Liz was a practicing attorney who wanted to turn her passion for helping others into a purposeful brand. From this drive to build a business on her own terms, Betoken CBD was born.

Liz Kirby - Betoken CBD

Combining intuitive packaging design, effective ingredients, and a keen sense of storytelling, Liz has been able to do more than build a brand, but to be a meaningful leader in a movement to adding value to the lives of modern-day women.

When it comes to surviving uncertain times, Liz is no stranger to knowing that being nimble and adaptive is the key to resiliency and sustainability as a business owner. During the onset of the pandemic, Betoken CBD lost 50% of its business with many brick-and-mortars shuttering their doors. Her quick and innovative thinking allowed her to grow her direct-to-consumer business by almost 300% by leveraging SEO, social media and the brand's digital presence.

"I knew that once the economy bounced back and the world started to reopen that consumers' priorities would have changed during the pandemic. So supporting local businesses and creating a true sense of community would be paramount in continuing to grow our business while meeting our customers' needs," Liz explains on her rationale for focusing her business on local partnerships once the pandemic started to subside.

In alignment with this crucial insight that consumers would be looking locally to where they would invest their buying power, Liz significantly expanded Betoken CBD's wholesale segment by strategically placing the brand in nearly a dozen local retailer shops and was able to increase the brand's bottomline in an exponential way.

An impressive and key entrepreneurial milestone for Liz has been opening her own brick-and-mortar location at the coveted Black Box on Washington Ave., which officially opens its doors on July 1, 2021.

The space is perfectly positioned within an incubator of like-minded brands including Alice Yardley, North Optical, Ishi Ishi Ramen, and Onggi. To shop for Betoken CBD products in-person, stop by Black Box, 93 Washington Ave, Unit 4, or visit betokencbd.com for their array of all-natural CBD supplements and body care products. Stay in the know and read the latest Betoken CBD in the press in BuzzFeed.

ABOUT BETOKEN

Betoken is the only CBD company designed exclusively for grown-ups. What was once a routine morning 5k is now the source of chronic knee pain. Where falling asleep was once a matter of head hitting pillow, it's now a tossing and turning fiasco. Products are formulated to help people sleep, chill, and feel better.

ABOUT LIZ KIRBY

Liz and her husband have two young kids and live in southern Maine. Liz practiced law for three years before she "retired" in 2013 to embark on a series of more creative endeavors. She has been a CBD entrepreneur since 2018.

CONTACT

Contact Mikayla at [email protected] for questions or to schedule an interview.

Betoken CBD

93 Washington Ave Unit 4

Portland, ME 04101

Related Images

liz-kirby-betoken-cbd.jpeg

Liz Kirby - Betoken CBD

Liz Kirby - Betoken CBD

SOURCE Betoken CBD