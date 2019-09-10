Liz Lapidus Public Relations Names Scottie Walden Account Director

"Scottie has already proven to be an asset to our growing team," said Lapidus. "She brings a level of experience, creativity and drive that has added value to our clients."



Walden brings over 10 years of experience, most recently as PR manager for Atlanta-based specialty retailer Sid & Ann Mashburn. During her tenure, she spearheaded public relations efforts and announcement strategies while the company expanded into Washington, D.C., Dallas, Los Angeles, Mashburn Coffee (Atlanta) and launched its online Made-to-Measurement program. Her efforts resulted in editorial placements in leading national outlets and luxury lifestyle publications such as Wall Street Journal, Vogue, The New York Times, Town & Country, GQ, Departures, and Southern Living, among others.



Walden previously worked in New York City as an Account Director for luxury fashion & lifestyle PR firm, HL Group, with a focus on global fine jewelry and fashion brands managing strategic communication efforts for brands such as Sotheby's Diamonds, Faberge and Piazza Sempione. Prior to her agency post, she was Public Relations Manager for David Yurman Design and Public Relations Coordinator at Alison Brod Public Relations.



"I am thrilled at the opportunity to return to the agency world and work with a wide array of clients, shining a spotlight on what each brings to the Atlanta community," says Walden. "I've been an admirer of Liz's for years, she is such a force in this city and I'm so impressed with the business she has built. I'm excited for this next step in my career - to work alongside her and be a part of the dynamic LLPR team."



About Liz Lapidus Public Relations:



Liz Lapidus PR has been a leader in Atlanta's public relations community for nearly 20 years. With agency and corporate entertainment experience under her belt, Liz Lapidus started her eponymous public relations company in 1997. The firm has represented the city's top restaurants, retailers, developers, nonprofits and health and beauty experts. LLPR has launched some of the most anticipated brands and continues to keep clients in headlines. The firm's work has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Gourmet, Lucky, Food and Wine and countless others.

SOURCE Liz Lapidus Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.lizlapiduspr.com

