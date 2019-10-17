"LizBern" Debate Policies Will Crush Pensions and Crash Markets Says Wall Street Guru

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders teamed up with separate socialist policy proposals during their CNN debate with no apparent way to fund them. Even using a rudimentary calculator, not even taxing the rich out of existence would likely pay for the trillions of dollars they want to spend.

Wall Street market guru Robert Kelly, author of new book, Demacrash!, The Democrat Playbook to Defeat Trump and the Ultimate Trump Counterpunch, and founder of Jackassbanker.com said "Politicians who have never run anything, and promise everything, are destined to crash markets, bury pension funds and create massive unemployment. The left's proposed policies create great inflation and will cause revolt, just like we see in Venezuela today."

It is black-letter fact there are over $177 Trillion in unfunded liabilities according to the U.S. Debt Clock, and this number is estimated to rise above $300 Trillion by 2030. With the U.S. GDP currently at $21.3 Trillion---the answer is not to print more money.

However, as the country tussles with division and income inequality, people seek answers. While it is an age-old magician's trick to pull money out of thin air, it is also the perfect politician's ploy to promise everything for "free" to win an election---and then fail to deliver.

Mr. Kelly suggests the real reason for the recent surge in popularity of socialism is not due to political persuasion, at all. In fact, he says the root cause of our problems lie at the feet of the Federal Reserve and the policies it initiated before and after the credit crisis.

Demacrash! outlines nine succinct policy points which largely correct the imbalance in the system caused by the Fed, without destroying the banks, our economy and without scaring billionaire investors out of the country. It also provides a debt jubilee for millions of Americans. Kelly explained, "I discovered a $26 Trillion heist took place during the credit crisis according to the General Accounting Office. Purely and simply, this was socialism for the rich. I just want the money returned to the people and let capitalism do its work. This can be easily accomplished with economic cooperation between the banks and communities across the country, without burning banks and pension funds to the ground---and without taxing our billionaires at a 97% tax rate. Jamie Dimon---can you hear me now?"

As the author of seven books, including the investigative journalism breakthrough of The Federal Reserve Trilogy and its $30 Trillion Heist, Mr. Kelly is one of the leading experts on the misdeeds of the Fed.

He also has an interesting record of forecasting the future. His D'Apocalypse Now!---The Doomsday Cycle (published in February 2014) included a forecast of 22,000-37,000 on the Dow Jones, a crashing euro, and provided near-perfect entry points to purchase gold, after an expected drop. Back then, the Dow was trading in the 15,000s with nearly all market pundits bearish, and Mr. Kelly's forecasts were summarily dismissed because they were contrary to Wall Street's archaic, big-firm thinking.

With Demacrash! Mr. Kelly once again goes where most analysts don't and provides readers with courageous forecasts going out to 2025+. His recommended securities across asset sectors are eye-openers and the book details WHEN the monster debt tsunami will destroy financial markets, worldwide. "The coming roller-coaster ride, with violent down, up, and downswings, will turn any grizzled trader's stomach," says Kelly.

Demacrash! can be read for free by Amazon's Kindle Unlimited members and costs $3.99 for the ebook and $14.99 in print, exclusively available at Amazon.

