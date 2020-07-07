LIZHI App Teams Up with AMAP to Offer Online Audio Tour Guides

GUANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "LIZHI App" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, is pleased to announce that by June 30 it had established partnerships with AMAP, a leading web mapping, navigation and location-based services provider in China, and South China magazine to create free online audio tour guides for the historically and culturally significant sites in China.

Users can search for audio tour guides by keywords such as a city, museum or attraction on AMAP and LIZHI App to get access to the audio tour guides made by the professional narrators selected from LIZHI App. New upgrades and features are expected to meet users soon in the coming months.

The new audio content featured on AMAP allows tourists to enjoy a more enriching travel experience and learn historical insights while visiting a tourist attraction or museum. The listeners will be offered a wide-ranging detailed history and podcasts produced and narrated by the travel and art podcasters on LIZHI app, with South China magazine offering guidance to help interpret historical archives.

By combining cultural elements and traveling, LIZHI App aims to provide an immersive and educational experience for vacation seekers. Against the backdrop of China's initiative to open up more tourist attractions for visitors, the digital technologies embedded with smart features can inject new impetus to the cultural heritage tourism.

The move also marks a major step for LIZHI App in exploring innovative scenario-based audio content by strengthening cross-sector cooperation. The penetration rate of music, games and video-streaming among the Chinese mobile internet users has reached 89%, 82% and 74%, respectively according to iResearch, while the penetration rate of online audio is relatively low with only 45.5%, indicating the huge potential for innovation and business growth.

In 2019, LIZHI partnered with Baidu to create interactive and immersive audio experiences for Xiaodu Smart Speakers users. By the first quarter of 2020, LIZHI equipped its own App with more popular functions including live streaming, on-air dialogs, bullet chatting and more to enhance the entertained enjoyment by allowing users to better engage during audio-streaming sessions.

Looking forward, LIZHI will continue to expand scenario-applied opportunities to create interactive and immersive audio experiences and to further unlock the growth potential in the audio industry

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm/

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices.

Since the launch of its Lizhi app in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio.

LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures.

SOURCE Lizhi Inc

Related Links

http://ir.lizhi.fm/

