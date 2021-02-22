LIZHI Launches Its In-Car Audio Product In Mercedes Benz S-Class Cars

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that its audio product has been launched in Mercedes Benz S-Class cars via Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for Car.

On December 14, 2020, LIZHI announced that its audio products had been launched in HMS for Car, which, leveraging the capability of Huawei Mobile Services, provides users with rich content and in-car services by combining Huawei's AI engine with its ecological resources. The partnership with Mercedes-Benz S-Class indicates a new benchmark for HMS for Car Quick App services to create the "digital luxury" while LIZHI's audio product also has been launched in Mercedes Benz S-Class cars as the content ecological co-construction party of HMS for Car.

With the increasing number of car companies partnering with HMS for Car, LIZHI will continue to provide selected high-quality audio content to users of the partner companies of HMS for Car and their products, including Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and aim to tap into a broad user base. Meanwhile, leveraging LIZHI's leading audio technologies and operating capabilities and the capacity of HMS for Car to integrate data between mobile phones, watches, speakers, smart screens and other devices, LIZHI expects to provide users with high-quality listening and audio entertainment experience to meet users' increasingly diversified driving demands.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. is a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, with a mission to enable everyone to showcase vocal talent. The Company is aiming to bring people closer together through voices. Since the launch of its Lizhi app in 2013, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing community encouraging audio content creation and sharing. Now LIZHI is an audio wonderland offering a wide range of podcasts and audio entertainment products and features, including audio live streaming and various interactive audio social products, empowering users to enjoy an immersive and diversified entertainment experience through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio community – a place where everyone can create, share and connect with each other through voices and across cultures. For more information, please visit: http://ir.lizhi.fm

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

