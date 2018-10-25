LJZ Capital Held the LJZ Branding Strategy and Financing Conference

Mr. Zhou also gave an introduction on LJZ Capital, where his quantitative strategy team has contributed over 2% of the mainstream global digital currency transactions and is able to provide quantitative value-added services for over a hundred digital currencies. The company provides digital currency financial products such as structured and non-structured products, digital currency derivatives and asset management services for organizations and specific currency groups.

The announcement of the new strategy is focused on shaping LJZ Capital as the world's top digital asset management company to further tap on the blockchain industry and develop the digital currency financial ecosystem. LJZ Capital continues to search for scientific investment methods to provide lucrative returns for digital asset holders. Everything in LJZ Capital is derived from data; every investment product has gone through continual processes of design, refinement, backtesting and repetitive verification before being implemented under the guidance of rigorous methodologies by systematically using market trading strategies of cross-trading platforms, statistical arbitrage of medium to high frequency portfolio trading, tracking of daily trends and AI strategies, as well as formulating top-level executional algorithms for specific strategies through continuous research, learning from traditional market quantization and low frequency trend tracking strategy of fundamental quantitative experience. LJZ Capital designs and provides state-of-the-art asset management products for investors with different risk preferences by drawing a balance between capacity and profitability. A 24/7 surveillance system is put in place to monitor all investment risks and prevent any act that may harm the interests of investors.

LJZ Capital will be launching passive investment products in the near future. The company has created "Smart beta" products that are based on multi-factor methodology in the digital currency sector to increase profitability of digital currency investors, as well as opening up new opportunities in the industry.

Veterans ranging from professionals of traditional financial sectors to industry experts of blockchain sector joined the conference, where insights on future developments of the macro economy and blockchain industry based on different perspectives of traditional finance and blockchain were presented.

Mr. Bao Chengchao, chief strategist from Changjiang Securities Research Institute, gave his unique analysis and elaboration about his view on the current macro economy while Mr. Zhang Wancheng, former director of global research at WorldQuant, provided his interpretation on the digital currency market from a traditional quantitative perspective. Professor Liu Changyong, Doctor of Economics in Peking University/Founder of Zhimi University, also gave an in-depth explanation on cryptography and the economy.

Apart from the announcement of LJZ Capital's branding strategy and financing, the conference also provided an opportunity for interaction among peers from the blockchain industry.

LJZ Capital provides returns for digital currency holders, as well as ensures better fluidity for other projects thus contributing to the development of the blockchain ecology.

email: service@ljzcapital.net

website: www.ljzcapital.net

SOURCE LJZ Capital