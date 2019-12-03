LKCM Headwater Investments Announces New Company, Building Controls & Solutions

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LKCM Headwater Investments is excited to announce the formation of a new company, Building Controls & Solutions, a leading provider of energy management, building controls, automation and gas detection solutions for the commercial building community. This new company will include a family of three companies, including Relevant Solutions-Building Solutions division, Amcon Controls and INTEC Controls, to provide increased distribution of products, value-added services, and cloud solutions to help companies improve their HVAC, lighting, energy, security, garage and safety capabilities.

Building Controls & Solutions is joining together these companies in order to offer more resources and manufacturing partnerships, increase inventory availability, and grow technical expertise. Building Controls & Solutions will also provide expanded programming, engineering, fabrication, technical training, and additional services for customers.

"We are excited to bring together strong global product brands to combine with our local in-market technical resources at Relevant Solutions, Amcon and INTEC Controls, covering many cities and states across the U.S. Our value starts with high-quality products and is truly enhanced by solutions that bring customized value-added services to our commercial building customers every day," says CEO, Eric Chernik.

With locations in Texas, Utah, Louisiana, New Mexico, and California, Building Controls & Solutions is expanding their services to help companies create smarter work environments, maximize environmental efficiencies and leverage technology for building effectiveness, security and safety. The headquarters for Building Controls & Solutions is located in Farmers Branch, Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas.

LKCM Headwater Investments is the private equity arm of Luther King Capital Management and seeks to partner with management teams to build highly successful companies. To learn more about Building Controls & Solutions, visit: www.buildingcontrolsandsolutions.com

SOURCE Building Controls & Solutions

Related Links

http://www.buildingcontrolsandsolutions.com

