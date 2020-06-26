L&L Candle Company Terminates Patent Infringement Investigation and Lawsuit Against the Gerson Company to Forge New Distributor Relationship

BREA, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L&L Candle Company, LLC, which had filed patent infringement complaints against multiple companies in both the U.S. International Trade Commission and the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas this spring, announced that it has terminated those suits against The Gerson Companies, who has agreed to become an exclusive L&L distributor.

"We're extremely thrilled by this result," L&L CEO Johnny Yang said. "We have always believed our patented technologies produce the best LED candle products in the industry. We're excited to work with Gerson in delivering those candles to the retail marketplace."

Gerson also feels positive about the resolution, which will see it carrying some combination of L&L's Luminara® and Matchless® Moving Flame branded LED Candles. "L&L has some of the strongest brands in the marketplace," John Hjalmarson, Gerson's Chairman and CEO said, "and we're excited about offering them to our customers going forward."

The ITC investigation and Western District of Texas litigation will continue against the remaining defendants. L&L is represented in the suits by the highly regarded U.S. law firm of Perkins Coie LLP, and in particular partners Thomas Millikan, Joseph Reid, and James Coughlan. Founded in 1912, Perkins Coie LLP has more than 1,000 lawyers in 19 offices across the United States and Asia. The firm provides a full array of corporate, commercial litigation and intellectual property legal services to a broad range of clients. With over 220 patent litigators and patent attorneys, Perkins Coie represents companies of all sizes in patent cases before district courts and the USITC across diverse industry sectors. Perkins Coie's attorneys have first chair trial and other patent litigation experiences in over 50 jurisdictions throughout the U.S.

Founded in 2017 as a joint venture between two of the preeminent artificial candle companies in the world, L&L has a patent portfolio of hundreds of patents and patent applications worldwide to protect the company and its innovations. L&L is working hard to ensure that it is strategically positioned to help its partners and customers through this process. For questions, please contact [email protected].

Learn more about L&L at www.llcandle.com.

