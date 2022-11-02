Llanelli Payroll Clerk is First Ever Winner of £10K Spond Superdraw

Jess Rose won £10,000 after contributing to Llangennech RFC u13s

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first ever top prize winner in Spond's monthly £10K Superdraw fundraiser is Jess Rose, a payroll clerk from Llanelli, who entered to support Llangennech RFC u13s.

Launched by Spond, the UK's leading sports team management app , to help grassroots teams and volunteer groups dramatically increase their fundraising capability, Superdraw has been a huge success, raising thousands for grassroots groups in the UK.

"Wow, it's amazing, and completely unexpected. I mean, I only entered to support the kids and you never really expect your numbers to come up," said Jess, 32. "I'm chuffed to bits and, although I'll be saving most of the money towards my house deposit, I am treating myself to a new fridge, and I'll be taking my parents somewhere nice for Christmas dinner."

Llangennech RFC u13s signed up to £10K Spond Superdraw to raise money for new kit and equipment, with team manager Clark Hartnell and his army of keen sellers, selling entries worth £800, a welcome boost to a small local rugby team. The top seller was Alfie Edmunds, who sold Jess her entry, and she has decided to match the £220 that he raised with a donation from her own winnings.

Clark commented: "We're always looking for new ways to raise funds, and we wanted to see if a £10K prize would inspire people to contribute, especially those outside our usual support network. I can honestly say we loved selling entries, and people have really bought into it. Hearing that Jess had won the big prize was just the icing on the cake, and it's great that she will be matching Alfie's total as a donation."

The appeal of the monthly Spond Superdraw is threefold. Firstly, Spond takes all the risk, paying for the prizes and administration each month, meaning groups don't have to bear any startup or operational costs. Secondly, groups using Spond can create custom digital fundraisers in seconds and unlock a host of promotional inventory - such as personalised landing pages, tracking links and QR codes - that they can use to promote their cause, share via social media and sell entries. Thirdly, Spond guarantees a £10,000 first prize every month, along with a host of other superb giveaways.

"It's been an exciting month for Spond's UK team and we've been so impressed by the takeup of Superdraw," said Julian Bewley of Spond. "Coaches, admins, players and supporters have come together across the UK to help sell entries and promote the draw, raising serious money for their teams and groups. Big congratulations to Jess, our other winners and every group that took part. And this is just the beginning, £10K could become £100,000 - or even a million - as Superdraw continues to grow."

The Superdraw November draw is now live.

