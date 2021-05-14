L.L.Bean Announces New Charitable Partners and Projects Focused on Local Community Programming and Outdoor Access for All

FREEPORT, Maine, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor brand L.L.Bean announced today plans to continue investing in a range of organizations and initiatives focused on supporting local communities and increasing outdoor access for all. The new partners are comprised of national and local organizations who not only embody the purpose of the outdoor company – which is to ensure the wellbeing of others through time spent outside – but who also engage and support diverse communities. With nearly $30 million committed over the past decade, this year's contributions total $6 million and will be directed to initiate first-of-its kind programming for several new organizations.

New partners, projects and programming include:

Boys & Girls Clubs of America: Through a new two-year partnership, L.L.Bean will work with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to expand its Sports and Recreation Programming at all Clubs nationwide. This will be Boys & Girls Clubs of America's first program of its kind with an outdoor company. The formalized curriculum will integrate "Social Recreation" through hands–on active learning, supporting emotional wellness activities and reducing the barriers for kids to have new, unique and engaging experiences in the outdoors. In addition, L.L.Bean will offer Outdoor Discovery Programs (ODP) at select Clubs, with expert guides on-site to introduce children and youth to a range of outdoor activities.

Ongoing Investments

In addition to new partnerships and programs, L.L.Bean will continue to invest in a range of ongoing partnerships through its Outdoor Access Fund and Community Fund, including the National Park Foundation, National Wildlife Federation, National Urban League, Camber Outdoors, Nature Conservancy, Teens to Trails, WinterKids, Student Conservation Association, American Hiking Society, United Way, American Red Cross, Leave No Trace, Appalachian Mountain Club, Good Shepherd Food Bank and many more.

"If the past year has taught us anything, it is that the outdoors can have a remarkable impact on our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing," said Shawn Gorman, Executive Chairman of L.L.Bean. "We're proud to partner with these organizations to ensure that the restorative benefits of being outdoors is more accessible and as inclusive as possible."

About L.L. Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L.Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2020, L.L.Bean donated over $6 million to 100+ outdoor and community-enriching organizations, many of which focus on increasing access to outdoor spaces.

