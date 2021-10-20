Lleida.net signs with Protección S.A., Colombia's second largest fund manager, and will channel 10,000 transactions per month

BOGOTA, Colombia and MADRID, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombian financial company Protección S.A., the second largest pensions fund administrator in Colombia, has chosen Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) as its main provider of registered electronic signature, notification and contracting services.

From now on, the Spanish listed company will channel 10,000 transactions per month, in 20 different categories, in an agreement that will allow the company to automate Protección S.A.'s processes.

The Colombian financial company has more than 2.5 million members, and also manages unemployment insurance, voluntary pensions and mandatory pensions.

Lleida.net's Click&Sign service will be the basis of the service, which will be used to process membership signatures, pension bonds, legal services, and even contracts with suppliers.

"That a company of the caliber of Protección S.A. has chosen Lleida.net as a trusted service provider is another example of the enormous level of presence we are achieving in Colombia, one of our company's main international markets," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

The Latin American nation is a key market in the company's international strategy. Just two weeks ago, Colombia's national postal service, 4-72, announced the renewal and extension of its contract with Lleida.net. 4-72 uses its entire catalog of electronic notification, signature and contracting products to serve the country's citizens.

In Colombia, where the Spanish listed company has been operating since 2014, it has three patents and more than 200 customers.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry. With more than 200 patents received from more than 60 countries internationally, Lleida.net has one of the strongest intellectual property portfolios in the field.

In a statement released last week, the company announced that in the first three quarters of 2021 it has already produced more SaaS services than during the whole of 2020.

Lleida.net's services are used by companies in more than 50 countries. The listed company's technology is proprietary, and has received more than 200 patents in 63 countries on five continents.

Its shares are traded on the OTCQX index in New York, on Euronext Growth in Paris and on BME Growth in Madrid.

