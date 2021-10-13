Lleida.net's SaaS Services Production During The First Three Quarters of 2021 Already Exceeds That of 2020

MADRID, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF)'s technology teams have provided more SaaS services in the first three months of 2021 than during the whole of 2020 and more than twice as many as during 2019.

Between January 1 and October 1, more than 22.7 million SaaS units were transmitted through the company's technology. The term is used to define all electronic signatures, contracts, notifications, emails, and SMS used by Lleida.net customers to communicate reliably with their consumers.

In 2020, a year in which the use of Lleida.net services skyrocketed due to changes in business behavior as a result of COVID-19, the number of SaaS units produced was just over 22 million.

In 2019, the figure was 9.52 million.

742 ACTIVE API CIRCUITS

This increase also occurs at a time when Lleida.net has 742 active API circuits.

Compared to last year, active signature circuits (the number of processes that customers have installed in their companies to send contracts electronically to users) have grown by 43.85 percent.

These growth figures, which highlight the company's exceptional commercial and production progress, were presented to stock market regulators today.

In these three quarters, Lleida.net's technology has channeled:

3 million API Registered Electronic Contracts

12.3 million Registered Emails

3.7 million Registered SMS Contracts

3.8 million Registered SMS

Improving global economic conditions continue to accelerate the company's turnover, while analysts' consensus is that the company's value is that of approximately 10 euros per share.

THIRD QUARTER OF GROWTH FOR SaaS SERVICES

In the third quarter of 2021 YoY, Lleida.net's registered electronic contracting, notification and signature services continued to grow significantly.

The traffic of registered electronic contract signatures generated by Lleida.net's customers grew by more than 80 percent in the third quarter of the year, compared to last year's same period.

Among the companies that have relied on Lleida.net to strengthen and accelerate their contracting processes are telecommunications corporations in Europe, financial institutions in Europe and Latin America, and healthcare service providers.

Likewise, registered email has grown by 34.15 percent, driven by traffic from insurance companies in Latin America, electricity, water, and energy companies in Europe, and public institutions, specifically in Colombia.

GROWTH IN REGISTERED SMS SERVICES

In the last quarter, the company's two SMS services increased by more than 30 percent.

Registered SMS traffic increased by 34.89 percent compared to the third quarter of 2020. This figure proves the long-term strength of this line of work, which Lleida.net has been working on for a decade and a half. European insurers use this service, Spanish financial institutions, and public administrations in Africa to contract new services or pay taxes.

The Registered SMS Contract service continued to make progress in the third quarter, although at a slower pace due to the extreme fluctuations in the price of gas and electricity currently being experienced. In the period, it increased by 2.71 percent.

More than 200 patents in 63 countries

Companies use Lleida.net's services in more than 50 countries. The listed company's technology is proprietary and has received more than 200 patents in 63 countries on five continents.

The company is listed on the OTCQX segment in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris, and BME Growth in Madrid.

