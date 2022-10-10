Lleida.net's SaaS services soared in Q3 2022

MADRID, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lleida.net's (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) electronic contracting services soared in the third quarter of 2022, according to SaaS production data presented by the company to the market today.

Compared to the same period last year, API contract signing production (whose trade name is Click&Sign Standard) grew by 32.26 percent, coming mostly from telecom contracting services.

The use of this service is ten times higher than in 2019.

This demonstrates that, despite the economic and geopolitical context, the growing adoption of registered electronic notification, signature and contracting services continues.

Likewise, the service observed growing traffic in the contracting of real estate loans in Europe and in consumer credit financing in Latin America, Spain and Eastern Europe.

Likewise, production of the more complex Click&Sign Pro circuits, growth was 38.02 percent, mainly driven by insurance contracting in Europe, and credit card contracting by Spanish entities, as well as GDPR compliances.

"One more quarter we see how the market is adopting our services broadly across all layers of the economy, and we continue to invest to expand our capabilities for our customers," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net.

Registered email traffic, often used for payment claims, was down 5.01 percent in the third quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2021. A significant portion of this traffic comes from government agencies in Latin America.

Registered SMS, which is used in contracting processes, claims from insurance companies and utilities in Europe, debit balances in banking, financial defaults by utilities, and notifications by administrations, grew by 22.19 percent.

Registered SMS Contracts, which are mostly used by electricity and gas companies, have been replaced by Click&Sign contracts, and fell by 13.53 percent in the period.

The eKYC service, which is used to identify and authenticate new users of financial services, grew by 24.69 percent compared to 2Q2021 traffic.

Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry. With more than 215 patents received from more than 64 countries internationally.

Its portfolio is one of the strongest worldwide in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting industry.

Lleida.net is listed on the OTCQX index in New York, Euronext Growth in Paris and BME Growth in Madrid.

SOURCE Lleida.net