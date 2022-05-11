SANTA ANA, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyd Copenbarger is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his outstanding career in the Legal profession and in acknowledgment of his work with Copenbarger & Copenbarger LLP.

Lloyd Copenbarger

An Attorney at Law with more than 51 years of expertise, Lloyd Copenbarger is the Founder and Senior Partner of Copenbarger & Copenbarger LLP, specializing in all aspects of estate and tax planning law. In his role, he strives to ensure that his clients, their children, and their financial resources and assets are secured to the fullest extent of the law. He recognizes that each client's needs are different and provides individualized service for every estate-planning need.

With more than 150 years of combined legal practice, his law firm focuses on assisting clients plan to transfer their assets to loved ones and helping them prepare if a loved one suffers from incapacity. To help educate his clients and the general public, Mr. Copenbarger hosts educational classes on estate planning. He prides himself on making his clients a priority and giving them the best advice to plan and achieve their family goals.

In pursuit of his legal career, Mr. Copenbarger obtained a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from the University of Oklahoma in 1969. He went on to earn a Juris Doctorate in 1971 from the University of Oklahoma's School of Law and a Master of Law (LLM) from the University of San Diego in 1986. Mr. Copenbarger is additionally a Certified Specialist in Probate, Estate Planning, and Trust Law by the California Board of Legal Specialization and the State Bar of California.

Among his professional affiliations, Mr. Copenbarger is a member of the California Bar Association, the Oklahoma Bar Association, and the Ohio Bar Association.

For more information, please visit https://www.copenbarger.com/.

