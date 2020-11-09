Lloyd Freeman Joins Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney as Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer

"Lloyd is a passionate and energetic diversity champion who has woven that passion throughout his professional successes and active involvement in the community. Diversity and inclusion are not just part of our core values, but those of our clients as well. We are thrilled to have Lloyd's perspective and leadership as we continue to focus and advance on the critical path towards establishing true equity in our profession," said Joseph A. Dougherty, CEO and Managing Director, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.

"As firms continue to have open conversations related to the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, particularly this year, I am excited to take on this leadership role at a firm that has such a strong foundation in so many important areas related to diversity. I look forward to helping grow, retain and promote our diverse talent throughout the firm while working with our clients on mutually beneficial programs to improve diversity in the legal industry," said Freeman.

Buchanan has received multiple recognitions for its commitment to fostering a culture of inclusion, including achieving Mansfield Rule Certification Plus status and the Women in Law Empowerment Forum (WILEF) Gold Standard, together with a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for multiple consecutive years.

Freeman holds a bachelor's degree in international business from Howard University and a juris doctor from Rutgers Law School. He is the recipient of many awards, including the South Jerseyan of the Year Award from the Walter Rand Institute for Public Affairs, Minority Business Leader Award from the Philadelphia Business Journal, and Diverse Attorney of the Year given by the New Jersey Law Journal. Additionally, he was named one of the Most Influential Black Lawyers in America by Savoy Magazine.

Freeman is deeply involved in the community, most notably as past president of the Garden State Bar Association (GSBA). Under his leadership, the organization raised nearly $100,000 and awarded scholarships to a record number of diverse law students. Freeman also worked in this role to increase diversity in the judiciary by endorsing scores of attorneys of color to be appointed to the bench. He is chairman of the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region (BBBS) and has donated hundreds of pro bono hours in legal services over the years to the agency. Additionally, he founded, and is the chair of the Burlington Camden Achievement Foundation, which runs the Beautillion program—a scholarship and mentoring program designed to prepare high school males of color for college and subsequent life.

