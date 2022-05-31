Lloyd W. Gathings is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyd W. Gathings is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever his distinguished career in the legal field and in acknowledgment of his work at the Gathings Law firm.

As the Founding Senior Partner at Gathings Law, Mr. Lloyd Gathings works with clients on individual cases and class-action lawsuits. He has provided legal services to the Birmingham, AL, area for the past 45 years.

Lloyd W. Gathings

Mr. Gathings began his college education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in 1972. He later graduated Juris Doctor Summa Cum Laude in 1976 from Samford University's Cumberland School of Law. During his time at Samford University, he also served on the Cumberland Law Review. He is admitted to practice law in Alabama and Florida.

Today, Mr. Gathings practices before numerous Federal Trial and Appellate Courts, including the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eleventh Circuits and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Middle, and Southern Districts of Alabama.

In his daily work, Mr. Gathings works with clients who have been harmed as a result of negligence or other people, business tort litigation, product liability, injuries on the job, fraud, toxic tort, complex litigation, and more. He has experience as both the Lead and Co-Counsel in many trials, some of which have resulted in jury awards and negotiated settlements upwards of a million dollars. He says, "I founded Gathings Law more than 20 years ago on the basic concept that every person, regardless of social or economic status, is entitled to receive the best representation in court and a level playing field when they enter the litigation arena."

Mr. Gathings is the Original Director and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alabama Lawyers for Children. The organization aims to prevent child abuse in the state of Alabama. Mr. Gathings was a crucial member of the formation of the Alabama Civil Justice Foundation, which fundraises for charitable organizations and legal funds in Alabama. He is a member of the Alabama Association for Justice. Mr. Gathings is actively involved in other local legal groups and community organizations.

Outside of his law work, Mr. Gathings often gives speaking engagements to Attorneys on topics in which he is knowledgeable. He has been published in numerous journals, including The Cumberland Law Review, The Alabama Lawyer, and The Alabama Trial Lawyers Association Journal. He continues to author the Recent Civil Decisions column in the Birmingham Bar Association Bulletin, which Mr. Gathings has written for many years.

Mr. Gathings has been awarded for his work with the AV Preeminent rating through Martindale-Hubbell, and an Excellent Peer Review rating through Avvo. He is a Lifetime Member of Strathmore's Who's Who, an Alabama Super Lawyer, and is among Birmingham Biz Magazine's 2016 Top Lawyers. Mr. Gathings has been featured in national publications like Newsweek magazine and Fortune magazine. In addition, he has been featured on Sky Radio as one of America's Premier Lawyers.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife of 42 years, Honorah Gathings.

For more information, visit www.gathingslaw.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who