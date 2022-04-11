LLumin Accepted into Mitsubishi Electric e-F@ctory Alliance Partner Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LLumin, a premier CMMS (computerized maintenance management system) provider, announces its participation in the [email protected] Alliance Partner Program belonging to world-class automation and technology provider, Mitsubishi Electric.

The [email protected] Alliance Partner Program will showcase LLumin's capabilities to support enterprise industrial markets adopting intelligent predictive maintenance strategies.

Over the past few years, the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) has been expanding due to the worldwide rise in IoT (Internet of Things) technology development and implementation. The [email protected] Alliance Partner Program will enable LLumin to showcase how Mitsubishi Electric customers can benefit from incorporating LLumin's CMMS+ platform for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance management.

The LLumin CMMS+ solution is built on Industry 4.0 technology to create smart maintenance processes that allow customers to intelligently monitor, then set remediation rules and actions, based on the real-time condition of remote assets. LLumin also incorporates an organization's internal and external resources into these rules so that every action or remediation has business context.

"Using a 'bias towards action' approach, we move beyond traditional asset management solutions to provide our customers with an intuitive, always-on, software solution that integrates seamlessly into their existing technology platforms" says Ed Garibian, CEO of LLumin. "We are pleased to partner with Mitsubishi Electric and provide their customers with the tools to support predictive maintenance strategies."

Such innovation adoption helps companies to improve production quality and uptime, as the data gathered from devices, sensors, and control systems on the platform enable real-time predictive maintenance for any type of manufacturing or industrial process.

"We believe that technology and data fuel our continued success and growth. LLumin's CMMS+ software allows customers to better manage their assets and reduce unplanned downtime. LLumin knows our industry very well and have demonstrated the willingness to be a true partner going forward," says Roy Kok, Sr. Partner and Alliance Manager at Mitsubishi Electric Automation. "We look forward to working with LLumin's team for years to come."

About Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

Headquartered in Vernon Hills, Ill., Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc., offers a wide range of factory automation products, solutions, training and support services for the industrial and commercial sectors. A U.S. affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Automation represents more than 75 years' experience in the automation industry. A broad product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLC), human machine interfaces (HMI), inverters, servo amplifiers and motors, control software, computerized numerical control (CNC), circuit breakers, robots and motion controllers. The company takes its solutions on the road with the 53-foot long Solutions in Motion mobile showroom that appears at tradeshows, training seminars and other events across North America. Additional information about Mitsubishi Electric Automation is available at us.mitsubishielectric.com/fa/en.



In addition to factory automation, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies' principal businesses include semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, elevators and escalators, heating and cooling products, electric utility products, and large-scale video displays for stadiums and arenas. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies have 38 locations throughout North America with approximately 4,000 employees.

About [email protected] [email protected] is Mitsubishi Electric's integrated concept to build reliable and flexible manufacturing systems that enable users to achieve many of their high speed, information driven manufacturing aspirations. Through its partner solution activity, the [email protected] Alliance, and its work with open network associations such as The CC-Link Partners Association (CLPA), users can build comprehensive solutions based on a wide ranging "best in class" principle.

In summary, [email protected] and the [email protected] Alliance enable customers to achieve integrated manufacturing but still retain the ability to choose the most optimal suppliers and solutions.

*[email protected], iQ Platform are trademarks of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in Japan and other countries.

*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

*All other trademarks are acknowledged.

About LLumin

LLumin Inc., is redefining industrial automation by integrating real-time machine and operations data with business rules and policies to automatically trigger intelligent, predictive actions and outcomes. Using a "bias towards action" approach, LLumin moves beyond traditional Asset Management Solutions to provide customers with an intuitive, always-on, software solution that integrates seamlessly into their existing technology platforms.

Learn more at LLumin.com.

