LMBPN® Publishing Announces Inclusion in The Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America's Nebula Anthology 54

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in indie digital book publishing, has today announced that it has entered into a non-exclusive agreement with the organization Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America ("SFWA") to include the short story Messenger by Yudhanjaya Wijeratne and R.R. Virdi in SFWA's Nebula Anthology 54.

R.R. Virdi and Yudhanjaya Wijeratne

Michael Anderle, President / Chief Executive Officer at LMBPN®, said, "SFWA's compilation of Nebula Award-nominated stories has been touted as indispensable reading for anyone interested in fantastic fiction by the likes of Publisher's Weekly. We at LMBPN recognize that SFWA acknowledges great stories and writing by including selected stories in their Nebula Anthologies. We are therefore pleased that they have chosen Messenger to be part of the illustrious group of stories that make up their upcoming Nebula Anthology 54 edition. We congratulate Yudhanjaya Wijeratne and R.R. Virdi for this great recognition of their work."

Yudhanjaya Wijeratne and R.R. Virdi, Messenger co-authors, add, "Messenger started out as us reimagining what a kaiju-vs-giant-robot story would look like if it was set closer to countries that rarely get explored in this genre. We're thrilled to see it in the SFWA Nebula Anthology 54 and quite happy about its reception. We would like to thank everyone involved in getting this story out there, especially Craig Martelle, who edits the Expanding Universe anthology in which the story originally appeared."

About LMBPN® Publishing

Founded in 2015, LMBPN® has rapidly become an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base that consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon.com, Inc. top ranks and has made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN's digital catalog includes over seven hundred titles, many of them in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com*, and over two hundred titles on Audible.com* through LMBPN Audio and approximately another two hundred titles licensed for audio through partners such as Dreamscape Media*, divisions of RB media including, Graphic Audio*, Recorded Books* and Tantor Media*, and Podium Audio* . Combined, the current series have sold over 4,000,000 books, and over a billion pages have been read on Amazon's Kindle Unlimited*. Visit http://LMBPN.com or contact [email protected]

*Brands are the property of their respective owners.

About SFWA:

Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, Inc. was founded in 1965 by the American science fiction author Damon Knight and was originally named Science Fiction Writers of America. In 1991, the name of the organization was changed to Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America, although the acronym SFWA was not changed. In 2013, the members of the organization voted to reincorporate in California, effectively beginning a new 501(c)3 public charity. Activities of the old Massachusetts corporation officially merged into the new California corporation as of July 1st, 2014. Today, SFWA is home to nearly 1900 authors, artists, and allied professionals, and is widely recognized as one of the most effective non-profit writers' organizations in existence. Learn more about SFWA at sfwa.org; you can also follow SFWA on Facebook and Twitter.

