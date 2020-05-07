LMBPN® Publishing Announces its First Book Series Published as Dramatized Adaptations

LAS VEGAS, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in indie digital book publishing, has today announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement with Graphic Audio®, LLC to publish the first twenty-one books of LMBPN's flagship series, The Kurtherian® Gambit and the four books in The Second Dark Ages series using Graphic Audio®'s unique audio entertainment format.

Graphic Audio, LLC a division of RBMedia

Michael Anderle, President/Chief Executive Officer at LMBPN, said, "Graphic Audio has had several successful years of experience scripting productions from novels, graphic novels, and well-known comics, so I am pleased that through the efforts of our Rights Division, LMBPN has secured our entry into this exciting and entertaining media. By providing our fans with a new way to enjoy these stories, we are delivering on our company mission to provide entertaining stories that readers and listeners will want to experience over and over. Graphic Audio is the ideal partner with which to undertake this exciting audio venture."

Anji Cornette, Vice President at Graphic Audio, LLC, adds, "LMBPN's impressive growth in the e-book market is indicative of its ability to publish books fans want to read. Through our exclusive production and distribution agreement, we will highlight our GraphicAudio® A Movie in Your Mind® proprietary process to bring greater life to the two series. Fans of Graphic Audio, The Kurtherian Gambit, and The Second Dark Ages are sure to enjoy listening to these series in a new engaging audio entertainment format."

About LMBPN® Publishing

Founded in 2015, LMBPN® has rapidly become an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base who consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon.com, Inc. top ranks and has made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN's digital catalog presently includes over seven hundred titles, many of them in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com*, and over two hundred titles on Audible.com* through LMBPN Audio and approximately another two hundred titles licensed for audio through partners such as Dreamscape Media*, Tantor Media*, and Podium Audio* . Combined, the current series in the company's portfolio have sold over 4,000,000 books, and over a billion pages have been read on Amazon's Kindle Unlimited*.

Visit http://LMBPN.com or contact [email protected]

About Graphic Audio® A Movie in Your Mind®:

Graphic Audio, LLC is a division of RBmedia. Since 2004, Graphic Audio® has published over 1,300 titles and 140 different series in their GraphicAudio® A Movie in Your Mind® audiobook entertainment format that features a full cast, cinematic music, and sound effects. Graphic Audio® has worked with Comic Brands such as Marvel®, DC Comics®, Dynamite®, and Vault Comics.*

Visit www.graphicaudio.net or contact [email protected]

*Brands are property of their respective owners

Media Contact:

Judith Anderle,

Chief Commercial Officer

LMBPN® Publishing

www.lmbpn.com

Phone: +1-626-827-4549

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LMBPN Publishing