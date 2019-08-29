LMC Announces Start of Leasing at 17th & Broadway Apartments

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at 17th & Broadway, a mixed-use high-rise apartment community in Downtown Oakland.

The 34-story community, which represents LMC's first development in Oakland, consists of 254 luxury apartment homes, 4,800 square feet of ground-floor retail space and three floors of deluxe amenities. The community offers fully integrated smart homes with superior Wi-Fi coverage and smart home programming for temperature control and electronic roller shades. Move-ins are anticipated for September.

"We first want to give credit to the City of Oakland and their staff for the guidance and expertise they shared with us to bring this building to actuality," said Tyler Wood, vice president of development for LMC. "Projects of this scale require an advanced team approach where all parties to work together in a constructive and synergistic fashion. We cannot give enough credit to all of the people associated with the project, from community stakeholders and City staff to our architectural, engineering, and contractor trade partners. Everyone should feel a sense of pride that they contributed meaningfully to 17th & Broadway."

Located at 447 17th Street, 17th & Broadway includes a large public art feature constructed by local Oakland artist David Huffman. The community boasts prime connectivity with a one-minute walk to BART, a Walk Score of 99 and a Bike Score of 91. Oakland's Uptown and Old Town districts are easily accessible from the community and Downtown San Francisco is within a 12-minute commute. The community also offers near-immediate access to the area's key thoroughfares and two BART stations (12th and 19th streets). In addition, Lake Merritt and Snow Park are within walking distance of the community.

17th & Broadway offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom contemporary apartment homes equipped with a variety of high-end features and finishes. Included are nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops and vanity tops, glass-tile kitchen backsplashes, Barbosa designer cabinets, stainless-steel appliances, custom pendant lighting, hard surface flooring, ceramic tile shower surrounds and front-loading washers and dryers.

The community also provides residents with an abundance of lifestyle-enhancing amenities on the first, sixth and 34th floors. First-floor amenities include a lobby seating area with 18-foot ceilings, full-time concierge service, bike parking, large mailroom with digital package lockers and a must-see pet washing and grooming station. The sixth floor offers an outdoor pool, spa, lounge area, barbecue grills, fire pit and creative co-working space with televisions and seven reservable conference rooms. The floor is also home to a 24-hour fitness and training center that includes cardio equipment, weights and LMC's exclusive motivational wall powered with extreme Go-Pro content.

On the 34th floor, a Penthouse level lounge offers a game room, pool table, commercial-grade entertainment kitchen, private-dining solarium and an entertainment room with floor-to-ceiling glass and panoramic views of the city skyline. The floor also includes a sky deck with multiple fire pits, wet bar, stunning views and a large event and gallery space designed to lease to residents and third parties for private events.

"17th & Broadway will be a unique addition to Oakland apartment living, combining walkability and a transit-oriented location adjacent to BART with high-end finishes and an amenity-rich lifestyle," Wood said. "The community will be the premier place to live in Downtown Oakland, providing residents with an unparalleled living experience and easy access to a wide variety of neighborhood attractions."

Including 17th & Broadway, LMC has five apartment communities in operation or under construction in the Bay Area. Others include Capitol 650 (Milpitas), Novo (Mountain View), 19th + Harrison (Oakland) and AYA (Fremont).

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 26,300-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under development that exceeds $9.6 billion and consists of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact

Lindsey Bernhardt

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3941

lindsey@linnelltaylor.com

SOURCE LMC

Related Links

http://www.livelmc.com

