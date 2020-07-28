LMC Announces Start of Leasing at 19th & Harrison

OAKLAND, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at 19th & Harrison, a mixed-use apartment community in vibrant Uptown Oakland.

The midrise community, which features 224 apartment homes and 3,709 square feet of ground-floor retail, sits within Downtown Oakland's most active entertainment district and within walking distance of Lake Merritt. Featuring a near perfect Walk Score of 99, residents are within steps of the city's most eclectic dining, shopping, entertainment and cultural options. Move-ins are scheduled to begin in August.

"The Downtown Oakland area is one of great charisma with an authentic, walkable-bikeable urban fabric," said Tyler Wood, vice president of development for LMC. "It continues to be a sought-after living destination. We greatly appreciate the City of Oakland, its staff, and the community stakeholders for their role in the development and completion of this community. We're eager to open our doors to our initial residents."

Situated at 1889 Harrison Street, the community caters to the work-from-home resident with a co-working lounge that includes collaborative and private workspaces, reservable conference rooms, coffee bar and free one-gigabyte Wi-Fi. Additionally, Do-It-Yourself (DIY) maker space is available for crafters, artists and members of the active-learning maker movement. From its prime East Bay location, 19th & Harrison offers views of Lake Merritt and Snow Park to the east, and Downtown Oakland and the San Francisco Bay to the west.

Residents also enjoy commuter-friendly access with close proximity to the 19th Street BART Station, which offers 15-minute transit options to Downtown San Francisco. The locale also includes a Bike Score of 92—considered a biker's paradise—less than a half-mile from charming Lake Merritt, a scenic lake and parkland that flanks the east side of the Downtown Oakland area.

Apartment homes at 19th & Harrison consist of studio, one- and two-bedroom homes with loft layouts available. Apartment interiors feature quartz countertops, glass-tile kitchen backsplashes, custom cabinetry, pendant lighting and under-cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, luxury wood-style flooring, nine-foot ceilings, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets and ceramic tile surrounds in showers. Select homes include opaque-glass barn doors.



The community also offers a deluxe suite of common-area amenities, including a rooftop lounge with barbecue area and outdoor TV, 24-hour fitness center with strength and cardio equipment, outdoor lounge and courtyard area with social spaces, a picturesque grand entry lobby and a dog spa with grooming station. Residents also have access to dedicated bike storage along Webster Street for daily commuters and a large mailroom with 24-hour digital package lockers. It also features a large public art installation by local artist Randy Colosky.

The community marks LMC's eighth development in the Bay Area. It joins active communities Capitol 650 (Milpitas), Novo (Mountain View) and 17th & Broadway (Oakland). Fremont-based Aya will open later this year. Others include Marston (Redwood City), Tera (Mountain View) and Parker (Berkeley), which have since sold.

About LMC

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE: LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.LiveLMC.com

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3943

[email protected]

SOURCE Lennar Multifamily Communities (LMC)

Related Links

http://livelmc.com

