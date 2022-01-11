LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Citizen

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Citizen, a high-rise community in Denver's historic Golden Triangle neighborhood – the city's hub for art, culture and civic institutions.

Citizen features 393 luxury apartment homes and townhomes in Denver's coveted Golden Triangle Neighborhood, just outside the hustle and bustle of downtown but with prime walkability and connectivity. Residents will be just steps from art museums and galleries, history museums and Civic Center Park. With spectacular mountain and city views, Citizen positions residents to take in the best that the city and region have to offer.

"It's hard to imagine a more idyllic setting to take advantage of all the cultural, dining and entertainment opportunities in the walkable Golden Triangle, while still being reminded daily that the Rocky Mountains are right next door and awaiting exploration," said Scott Johnson, LMC's Mountain States, Southwest Division President. "Yet, between features like the rooftop pool and spa, sky lounge with fireplace and the two-story climbing wall in the fitness center, Citizen will also be an enticing place to come home to."

Situated at 140 West 10th Avenue, Citizen is surrounded by the top cultural venues in the city, including the Denver Art Museum, Clyfford Still Museum, History Colorado Center, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Public Library and Central Library. The neighborhood is home to notable destination restaurants, including Cuba Cuba, Leven Deli, Anise Modern Vietnamese Eatery, Carboy Winery, Lowdown Brewery and Amethyst Coffee. The location is positioned adjacent to the shopping districts at Cherry Creek, South Broadway and West Wash Park, as well as the famed 16th Street Mall and its 1.25-mile pedestrian promenade. Sports venues, including Coors Field, Ball Arena and Empower Field at Mile High are also within easy reach.

Nearby Union Station – Denver's transportation hub – provides access to RTD's metro-area bus routes, as well as the FasTracks light rail line and regional Amtrak trains. The 16th Street Mall Shuttle, as well as the Downtown Denver Circulator, offer local connectivity.

At Citizen, residents choose from studio, one- or two-bedroom apartments and townhomes, with living spaces ranging from 370 to 2,390 square feet. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame majestic mountain views and cityscapes. Kitchens include custom pendant lighting above the islands, with quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and stainless-steel appliances. All homes come with plank flooring, spa-style bathrooms, expansive closet space and in-home washers and dryers. USB outlets and smart thermostats complete the modern feel.

In addition to the rooftop pool, sky lounge and state-of-the art fitness center, residents also have access to grilling stations, an outdoor fitness lawn, two outdoor parks, a hot yoga room, sauna and indoor/outdoor clubroom with fireplace, kitchen, pool table and shuffleboard. The property caters to the active Colorado lifestyle with its bike shop, gear storage room, dog run and spa, and Grab n' Go station.

Citizen is LMC's tenth Denver Metro community – joining Radiant, Malbec at Vallagio, Beacon85, Sync36, Strata, Parkhouse, Canvas and Camber – and is scheduled to open in February 2022.

