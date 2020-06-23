LMC Announces Start of Leasing at Palmera Apartments

DORAL, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at Palmera, a midrise apartment community in the northern portion of the Miami suburb of Doral.

The luxury community, which consists of 440 apartment homes and meets green building standards, features a unique blend of sleek floor plans, upscale amenities and proximity to Doral's extensive array of retail, dining and entertainment options. Palmera is offering virtual leasing options for future residents who prefer to explore the community from afar.

"As part of the greater Miami market, Doral offers a little bit of everything," said Chris Cassidy, division president of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions for LMC. "We're excited to join the market and look forward to offering a refined living experience that we believe will set the standard for best-in-class apartment living in the area."

Located at 8400 NW 102nd Avenue, Palmera boasts a prime location that positions residents to take advantage of the wide-ranging attractions throughout Miami-Dade County and beyond. The community is situated approximately four miles from Downtown Doral, 10 miles from Miami International Airport and 15 miles northwest of Downtown Miami.

Residents have access to the nearby Miami Trolley, a free service that connects to many of the city's key locales. They are also are within a short drive of Ronald Reagan Turnpike, Dolphin Expressway and additional gateways to the vast employment sectors of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Doral is also home to an extensive public parks system and a wide variety of lakes.

Palmera offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes and a select supply of smart-home equipped homes. Apartment interiors are delivered with shaker cabinets, kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, ceramic tile flooring, pendant lighting, in-home washers and dryers, walk-in closets, oversized tubs and walk-in showers. Select homes include designer wine chillers.

The community also provides a deluxe suite of amenities, including a 2,300-square-foot elevated work lounge with coworking spaces and rentable offices. Additional amenities include a resort-inspired swimming pool with day beds and umbrellas, summer pavilion with multiple grilling stations, elevated sun deck and four courtyards offering distinctive themes, including adult gaming, adult dining, garden and playground.

Palmera also features two dog parks, Bocce courts, demonstration kitchen, billiards, cyber café and a full-size fitness center with yoga room, fitness on demand and motivational wall. Residents will have access to additional storage units, two bike storage rooms and digital package lockers.

Palmera will soon be joined in Doral by fellow LMC development Vesada, which is scheduled to open later in 2020.

LMC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar (NYSE:LEN), is a multifamily real estate development and operating company with a diverse portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental communities across the US. LMC has a 31,800-unit pipeline of communities ranging from operating to under pre-development that exceeds $12 billion of high-rise, mid-rise and garden apartments.

LMC creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

