LMC Announces Start of Leasing at The Bower Apartments

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC , a wholly owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at The Bower , a mixed-use apartment community situated in the burgeoning Totem Lake neighborhood.

The mixed-use community, which features 339 apartment homes and 7,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space, sits adjacent to The Village at Totem Lake, a brand-new lifestyle center that has brought new amenities to the neighborhood. Included are a Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, a village commons, creative office space, international dining options and high-end retailers. The city is supporting the lifestyle center with upgraded parks and trail access. The Bower is also adjacent to premier medical center EvergreenHealth and its advanced healthcare services.

"The Village at Totem Lake redevelopment effort has completely rejuvenated this area of Kirkland and we're excited to complement that momentum with the opening of The Bower," said Brad Reisinger, division president of the Pacific Northwest for LMC. "Our residents will enjoy an enviable location with the strength of the local school district, the multiple attractions within the neighborhood and our proximity to essential businesses, services and career opportunities."

Located at 11811 NE 128th Street, The Bower provides easy access to Interstate 405 and State Route 520, affording seamless accessibility and connectivity to Downtown Bellevue, Seattle and Redmond. Multiple express transit options less than a block away from the community will give residents short commutes and more time to explore more than 100 nearby wineries, breweries, and dining options.

The Kirkland area offers a balanced mix of employers, from service-related jobs to manufacturing, and residents also have prime connectivity to "tech alley" along the I-405 corridor. Facebook, IBM, Google, Microsoft, GoDaddy, Wave, Tableau and Amazon all have established roots in the area, creating a nationally recognized market for tech innovation and an in-demand workforce.

The Bower offers a mix of studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes, featuring quartz countertops with undermount sinks, wood-plank inspired vinyl flooring, stainless-steel appliances, French-door refrigerators, under-cabinet lighting, tile backsplashes and tub surrounds, in-home washers and dryers and portable air conditioner ports.

Community amenities include a rooftop deck with bocce court and fire pits, sixth-floor social lounge with bar, billiards and media area, demonstration kitchen with indoor/outdoor lounge, sun deck courtyard, game room, courtyard pavilion with bar and barbecue grills. Fitness enthusiasts will enjoy a 2,800-square-foot fitness center with multimedia motivational wall.

The Bower is one of six LMC properties in operation or under construction in the Seattle Metropolitan Area, joining Axle, Valdok, Twenty20 Mad, Ovation and LMC Marymoor.

