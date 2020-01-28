LMC Announces Start of Leasing at The Lively Apartments

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMC, a national leader in apartment development and management, today announced the start of leasing at The Lively, a luxury mixed-use apartment community located in the heart of Jersey City's Powerhouse Arts District.

The 18-story boutique community features 180 apartment homes, 1,343 square feet of ground-floor retail and a 14,500-square-foot space dedicated to the arts that will serve as the new home of Nimbus Dance Works, a Jersey City-based nonprofit professional dance organization. In addition to a 150-seat black box theater, the new Nimbus Arts Center includes studio, rehearsal and administrative space. The Lively will welcome first residents this month.

"Positive community involvement has been our focus since arriving in Jersey City," said Charles Epstein, vice president of development for LMC. "We strongly believe that if we want to build in Jersey City, then we must take the time to know and celebrate the community. We are passionate about these initiatives and eager to be the best neighbor we can be."

LMC's community-centric ambitions were recently recognized with a prestigious honor, as the company was named the 2019 Nimbus Gala Honoree at Nimbus' 15th anniversary celebration. The famed local dance nonprofit selected LMC for its outstanding commitment to nonprofit organizations like Nimbus. Nimbus will relocate to The Lively in early 2020.

"LMC is eager to work with Nimbus to help provide topflight arts and culture to the Jersey City community," said Greg Belew, division president of the New York Tri-State area for LMC. "We believe The Lively will serve as a perfect home for Nimbus Dance Works, and we cannot wait to welcome their unique brand of culture-infused entertainment and assist with their high-quality events in any ways we can."

Located at 321 Warren Street, LMC's inaugural development in the New York Tri-State area is also home to Lackwanna Coffee, the latest destination for the popular Jersey City Coffee shop. As part of its dedicated community focus, LMC is also creating a community advisory board to be chaired by local community advocate. The board, which will be open to LMC residents, will assist LMC's mission of supporting local community organizations either financially or by providing space for community events.

The Lively offers studio, one-, one+ den, two-, two+ den, and three-bedroom apartment homes with 12 penthouse layouts available. Apartment interiors are delivered with two distinct color schemes and a variety of deluxe features, including Honeywell Smart Thermostats, Lutron lighting in home entries and kitchen and architect-selected custom lighting. Penthouse homes feature additional upgrades, including double-height ceilings and mezzanine lofts.

The full-service building also offers a variety of plush community amenities, including a resort-inspired rooftop with an outdoor swimming pool, resident lounge with a draught beer tap, speakeasy library, and a club-inspired fitness center.

Residents benefit from commuter-friendly access to Manhattan, as The Lively sits within minutes of the Grove St. PATH Station, the Harsimus Cove Light Rail Station and the ferry. The community is also within a short drive of Interstate 78 and the New Jersey Turnpike Extension. Residents also are within walking distance of several dining and retail options within the Powerhouse Arts District, including those contained within Newark Avenue, Newport Mall and downtown Jersey City.

